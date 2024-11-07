Body Language Expert Says Melania Showed Her 'True Colors' Before Trump's Win: "Her Hands Are..."

After Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election and became the 47th president-elect of the United States, he and his wife Melania Trump are all set to return to the White House. Early on Wednesday morning, Melania stood by his side as he gave his victory speech in West Palm Beach, Florida. However, her 'true colors' were allegedly displayed when she and Donald appeared at the Florida voting booth, one expert said. Despite going to Florida with her husband, Melania didn't seem interested in returning to the White House, according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump on Election Day, on November 05, 2024, in Florida. (Image Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to Stanton, Melania's outfit choice depicted a sense of disinterest, indicating that she wasn't keen on assuming the First Lady role again. As reported by the Mirror, "Melania is a strange fish. She has always looked as though she didn’t want to be First Lady, and it is clear from this that she doesn’t want to be First Lady again. You would think she would be standing beside him or to the side of him, doing something with her hands supporting him." He added, "She should be facing him at an angle but she is facing her body towards the media instead. Her hands are to her side, she is not showing anything."

Melania's facial expressions were remarkably neutral, the expert added, showing no signs of warmth, happiness, or smiles. Stanton also noted that she maintained her distance from Donald, which was odd. Stanton added that Melania's outfit selection was purposeful—one of the few instances in which the 54-year-old seemed to fit in the background rather than stand out. The body language expert said, "The whole message it delivers is one of ‘I don’t want to be here’. Her behavior emulates someone being wheeled out to face the world like being asked to go to a party you don’t want to go to."

Stanton also said that when Donald addressed supporters following his victory in crucial swing states in the US presidential election, Melania showed little sense of affection or excitement for him. Although she did smile on stage, the expert believed it was made up, as though she was doing so more out of obligation than genuinely. Stanton suggested that despite being husband and wife, her gestures seemed almost like a polite formality, as reported by the Daily Express.

In what has become a historic win, Donald surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to get him back to the White House, claiming victories in key states like Pennsylvania. During his victory speech, Donald expressed his gratitude to Melania, which caused the audience to cheer for the couple. He continued to point out that she was the author of the nation's best-selling book; then, he kissed her on the cheek before returning to the stage. Donald also emphasized Melania's commitment to her work and her ability to positively impact people. What is also worth noting is that in 2017, she created history after becoming the first foreign-born First Lady in nearly 200 years, as reported by USA Today.