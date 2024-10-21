Body Language Expert Notices Signs Of Trouble in Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr.’s Relationship

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship has been under scrutiny for some time, with rumors of trouble in paradise. A recent analysis by a body language expert only added fuel to the fire. According to body language expert, Traci Brown, there are signs that their relationship may be strained. In an interview with Nicki Swift, Brown observed how the couple’s body language during a joint interview in Utah showed a clear disconnect. She highlighted, "The first thing I noticed is that her legs are crossed away from his so that's not where her energy is going. It seems small but it's a big deal."

On the other hand, Trump Jr.’s posture was open, with his legs and body turned toward the host, almost ignoring Guilfoyle’s presence beside him. This stark contrast could hint at deeper issues in their relationship. More troubling signs appeared in another public event when the couple visited Michigan. A photo uploaded by Richard Grenell, a former Acting Director of National Intelligence, showed the two standing side by side but with little chemistry or connection. This, along with their previous public appearances, has ignited speculation that the relationship could be heading toward its end. Nevertheless, Guilfoyle continues to quell the gossip.

Earlier, she shared a series of affectionate pictures on Instagram to showcase their bond during a trip to Kentucky. The carousel portrayed the couple as still going strong, with Guilfoyle kissing Trump Jr. on the cheek. These efforts, however, did not put an end to the speculations. Instead, reports emerged of Trump Jr. allegedly dating another woman, Bettina Anderson. As per OK! Magazine, eyewitnesses claimed, "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her…They were definitely on a date. They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other. I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."

Another insider spilled, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know. He's pretty bold and, as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way." Amid all the personal drama, Guilfoyle continues to stand by Trump Jr. and the Trump family. She recently reposted Trump Jr.’s messages about an attempted assassination plot against former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. high-fives Kimberly Guilfoyle before speaking at the annual CPAC on March 03, 2023, in Maryland. (Image Source: Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images)

Following the arrest of the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, Guilfoyle encouraged her followers to pray for the former president. She also reposted Trump Jr.’s emotional messages in which he explained, "You know what’s getting really old? Having to have conversations with my five young children about radical Leftists trying to kill their grandfather. No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday."