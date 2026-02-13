Body Language Expert Breaks Down Pam Bondi’s Explosive Reaction at House Judiciary Committee Hearing

A body language expert analyzed Attorney General Pam Bondi’s reaction during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, offering a closer look at her response. The analysis focused on the moment Rep. Jerry Nadler questioned Bondi about the indictment of individuals named in the Epstein files.

BuzzFeed cited body language and nonverbal communication expert Patti Wood’s assessment of Bondi’s response to Nadler’s pointed inquiry, which appeared to prompt a strong reaction. Before examining the analysis, here is what happened: Shortly after the question, Bondi remained quiet. She appeared tense as her facial expression changed.

She then raised her voice and repeatedly pointed her finger at Nadler and other House members who attempted to restore order. At one point, she used sarcasm and continued addressing Nadler and others who tried to intervene.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) attempted to ask Pam Bondi about how many co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein have been prosecuted by Justice Dept pic.twitter.com/iJxmcTsVJo — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 11, 2026

The behaviors that stood out most to the body language expert were Bondi’s use of a pen while responding to Nadler and her repeated finger-pointing in his direction. The expert focused on these gestures and explained what they could signify.

Regarding the pen, the expert suggested that Bondi appeared to treat it symbolically, comparing it to holding a weapon such as a knife. Wood noted that when someone uses a pen in this way, they may grip it similarly to how they would hold a weapon.

Bondi, however, appeared to hold it between her fingers. The expert described this as a nonverbal shift and characterized it as the beginning of a more intense reaction. She referred to this type of behavior as “DARVO,” an acronym for deny, attack, reverse victim and offender.

According to the expert, DARVO is often described as a manipulative tactic used to deflect accountability. In this instance, the expert argued that Bondi avoided directly answering Nadler’s question and instead reframed the discussion around the Epstein files indictments. During the exchange, Bondi also made what the expert described as a “stabbing-like” gesture, which Wood interpreted as a sign of attack — the second component of the acronym.

If it was a simple question, it deserved a simple answer. When officials dodge and get defensive instead, it only fuels more suspicion. Transparency shouldn’t be this hard. — Adekola Adesoji (@smogsoji7) February 11, 2026

Considering what the expert described as Bondi’s strong emotions at the time and the repetition of the gestures, Wood said, “Both of these are dramatic choices for her.” Emphasizing the deliberate nature of the behavior, the expert characterized it as an “acting choice.”

Wood stated, “It’s a way she’s chosen to deal with these questions,” and drew a contrast between Bondi’s tone and facial expressions at the hearing and her demeanor during public appearances. According to the expert, Bondi typically maintains a neutral expression in public settings.

However, during the exchange in question, the expert said Bondi appeared to be “pushing” her performance by raising her voice, rolling her eyes and repeatedly pointing her finger.

Another expert, Denise Dudley, noted that pointing is generally viewed as aggressive behavior and is discouraged unless necessary.

Lastly, both experts appeared to agree on the final component of the DARVO acronym: offense. Dudley suggested that Bondi may have been attempting to project aggression to deter further questioning. The expert said, “To me, I think she is somehow she is sort of thinking to herself, the best defense is an offense.”