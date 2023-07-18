The Voice's Blake Shelton Reveals How Being a Stepfather to Gwen Stefani's Kids Has Changed Him

Blake Shelton has discovered a profound sense of fulfillment through his role as a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three sons. Stefani shares her sons—Kingston Rossdale, 16; Zuma Nesta Rock, 14; and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 8—with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush. In a December 2022 interview with People, Shelton candidly shared the transformative impact that becoming a stepfather to them has had on him.

The now 47-year-old country music star told People, "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into. It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you."

Shelton will be departing from The Voice in the coming year after being a judge on the show for 23 seasons. His decision is primarily motivated by his desire to dedicate more time to his stepsons. Shelton aims to be present as they navigate through their formative years.

“You don’t know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day, I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that’s our kids," Shelton said. He further added that being a stepfather has shifted his perspective, causing him to prioritize the well-being of the children whom he is raising and diminish his self-centeredness. “Having kids, it truly does make you go, ‘Oh whoa. Wait a minute.’ This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again, If you don’t say that to yourself, I think you’re only hurting yourself because you’re going to miss out," Shelton said.

Reflecting on his achievements and financial success, Shelton acknowledged that he has accomplished a great deal while pursuing his passions. However, he recognized that time is an invaluable asset that cannot be regained through wealth. This realization deeply resonated with him, prompting him to prioritize and cherish the precious moments he spends with his loved ones.

To this, Shelton said, "It got to a point quickly with Gwen and I's relationship that there was never a time where I thought, 'Well, I wonder if this doesn't work out.' That never crossed my mind, and I don't think it did with her either...I've accomplished more than anything I would ever imagine and made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back, [Family] is what I want to invest in now."

