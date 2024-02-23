Blake Shelton Leaves Home Without Gwen Stefani to Pursue a Major Career Move

On Thursday in Pennsylvania, Blake Shelton finally began his Back To The Honkey Tonk tour. As reported by The Sun, he reminded followers about his tour on Wednesday night with an Instagram picture that was a monochrome image of the former Voice coach. The countrywide tour is scheduled to conclude in Kansas on March 29th after visiting 13 states. Rumors that Shelton and Gwen Stefani are having difficulties coincide with the singer's upcoming tour.

Fans started to wonder whether the couple was getting a divorce after they didn't spend New Year's together. An insider recently revealed to Life and Style, "They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months. It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone. Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed.

Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing." Following New Year's, an insider disclosed to the outlet that the duo's marriage was "definitely in trouble." The source said at the time, "Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Last month Stefani shut down all the rumors related to her marriage. She shared a really beautiful picture of the famous couple with a bunch of purple irises next to a Polaroid of them. The photo had a quote "never knew a love like this," which featured Stefani cuddling up to her almost three-year-old spouse, who also held his hands on each side of her lower back.

Fans were quick to "read between the lines," so to speak, even though neither party provided a detailed statement on the post or directly addressed the breakup rumors that surfaced after the couple appeared to be spending more time apart with an increased focus on their careers.

One user commented, "You’re both busy professionals who have work commitments sheesh hate these break-up rumors, nonsense! Love to you both." Another one added, "So glad you’ve posted this so people can shut up about the dire circumstances of your marriage! Everyone goes through s--t, if you adore each other and are faithful, you can almost always make it through the discomfort. And on the other end, you’re stronger."

A third user wrote,"So sad people can’t just let people be … why not cheer for love instead of hoping for sadness and drama? Get a life and let others live theirs!!!" A fourth one also added, "Please Gwen, communicate with all your fans!! We follow and love you but with all the negative news we've heard makes us all a wreck No, you and Blake can't get a divorce.. We love you both, and we all support you both!! you guys are the best and we need you both!!"