‘Black Women are More Likely to Murder Than White Men’ – Shopper’s Racial Tirade in Grocery Store Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video, as soon as it hit the internet, went viral, which featured a New York woman being booted from a local grocery store concerning her actions, as she screamed and created a scene by insulting black and muslim people in a racial tirade publicly.

The video came on TikTok, posted by @therobbieharvey, showcased a white woman standing in the middle of a racist rant, seemingly at a PriceRite Store, and continued to make inflammatory statements, with the customers and store employees completely being on shock!

“Yeah, the Muslims are really gonna take good care of you,” she says.

“Alright, now I heard enough!” a man who appears to be a store manager responds.

“This is my brother,” one person yells at her, to which the woman begins mocking Black people in her response.

“Oh, he’s your brother cause he ain’t white! He ain’t got no white skinnnnn!” she shouts.

As people came to see that she had no signs of stopping her insults, the store manager eventually reached her and asked her to leave and on the contrary, but she accused the store employees of heckling her.

According to this study from Stanford and the University of California—Berkeley, more than 80% of American Muslims feel that Islamophobia is not taken seriously by civil society, corporate and political leadership. Congress’s silence and inaction on Anti-Muslim hate is telling. pic.twitter.com/Yj8NvdOMRL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 2, 2021

The woman stated, “Can your employees stop heckling me and act more professionally and not like Brown people?” And then the manager, seemingly taking a back, asked – “Like who? Like what people?!”

“You know what the f*** I’m talking about,” the woman responds, unashamed. “Open your eyes! Muhammad!” The manager, on the other hand, was white too and got into tears after the woman’s behavior. His daughter dates a Muslim man. “No wonder! You hate white people! That’s your f***ing problem! You hate yourself!” the woman shouts at him.

And gradually, a black security guard helped the woman pack up her belongings and directed her to the nearest exit. She further yelled – “Nobody would let her kid date a Brown dude! No self-respecting white man would let their kid date a Brown man!”

The woman with her consistent raves walked away from the security guard, but the guard grabbed her by the arm and led her away to the main exit. She eventually left the store but didn’t forget to put up some final pejoratives directed at communities of color.

“We all know the crime stats! Black women are more likely to murder than white men! F*** Brown people! F*** Black people! F*** Muslims! You guys suck a**!” she says. The video reached a whopping million views on TikTok with thousands of comments. “People are getting BRAVE AND LOUD with their bigotry,” one commenter wrote. “This mentality will NEVER make sense to me. NO ONE picks their skin color, but EVERYONE picks THEIR behavior,” she said.