Black Woman Confronted by White Woman Complaining About ‘Filming’ Her at Airport – “As Long as You’re Black..”

In this day and age, people love taking pictures and videos wherever they go. Since mobile phones and the internet have become an inseparable part of our lives, people often take them out to record moments, not so much for memory as for social media content. Travelers are usually seen documenting their journey as they go to airports, visit different eateries, and tourist spots. However, when a Black woman was recording herself at an airport in Thailand, she encountered an unexpected behavior from a white British traveler who wouldn’t stop harassing her.

Casey Sharp, a Black single mother of two, has recently moved to Thailand from Florida. She was at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok when she took out her phone and started recording for her YouTube channel. She was speaking directly into her phone, and people in her background were hardly noticeable. However, a woman from Britain ambushed her, asking her to delete the video.

A woman in a pink T-shirt appeared in Casey’s video for hardly a few seconds, but it was enough for her to get furious. She then pursued Casey as she stated: “You haven’t got our permission to film us.”

The British woman who was traveling with a man and a teenager was not even visible in Casey’s video until she started following her around. Initially, Casey ignored her, thinking that the woman would move away eventually. But things spiraled out of control way too quickly.

Despite the unwarranted confrontation, Casey kept her calm. She told the white woman, “I’m not going to have this discussion with you.”

“You can lower your voice… talking to me in front of my children. ’Cause I’m not deleting anything out of my phone that I paid the bill for,” Casey further warned the Briton.

In the video, which has now gone viral on TikTok, the white woman can be heard making demeaning remarks about Casey out of the frame. She called her ‘disgusting’ and even mocked her pink backpack. Many people have perceived the incident as a racial attack, although the white woman didn’t explicitly make comments about Casey’s race.

“You don’t like it, then don’t stand behind me. Simple. Stand somewhere else,” Casey politely told the British woman. The white woman didn’t stop at this. She reportedly went on to complain about Casey to three separate security guards, as per Atlanta Black Star.

However, the security staff paid no heed to the woman’s bizarre complaints. In a follow-up video, Casey told her followers that the guards laughed it off, as it isn’t illegal to film in public spaces in Thailand as long as you’re not harassing or stalking someone.

In this case, Casey was the one getting harassed, which is why she kept filming. “Now I’m really going to film, for my safety,” Casey told the woman who kept following her.

“As long as you’re Black, you’re always going to have somebody in your business,” she later said in the video.