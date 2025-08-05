Black Woman Breaks Silence After Fighting Off White Man Who Allegedly Tried to Snap Her Neck Her Over a Rejected Kiss

A black woman has been going viral on the internet for defending herself when a guy tried to forcefully kiss her. Sha’Neal Fox-Jones, the woman in the video, took to TikTok to debunk the viral video while revealing that the man wasn’t trying to kiss her at all.

Sha’Neal Fox-Jones, who is a U.S. Army Staff Sgt, found herself in a complicated situation when she went to a nightclub. A video of her fighting off a white man who seemingly made a move at her has been making the rounds on the internet.

White man rejected by black girl friend..and he tried to snap her neck. If it worked in the movies….🤦🏾🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eqv0EAF54g — Cornbread Mafioso 🖕🏾 (@Soulful1865) August 2, 2025

“These dudes really can’t handle rejection,” the caption of a post that showed the video of the altercation read. The army sergeant had to take to her TikTok account to clear the misunderstanding related to the video.

She posted a 3-minute video to the platform that delved into how the situation had actually unfolded, contrary to the speculation. “The young man was not trying to kiss me, y’all. He was not getting rejected,” she said while dismissing the popular claim.

Face Down On The Floor Tappin His Hands 😂 pic.twitter.com/U7JAA9p56n — The Finesse Kid 💸 (@RichwayDon) August 3, 2025

Sha’Neal explained how she was trying to stop the man from entering the club after he had already been kicked out once. She shared how the man had gotten into an “altercation” inside the club with someone and was kicked out for it. The man had tried to choke a male inside the club.

“He was drunk … but no, he was not trying to kiss me,” the drill sergeant repeated in the video. The frightening video shows the man reaching out to snap Sha’Neal’s neck in the middle of a conversation. She then goes on to quickly defend herself by throwing a series of punches to immobilise the man.

In the video she posted, the army sergeant shared that she had reported the man to the authorities. She went on to note how her anxiety had worsened following the situation. “I gotta hype myself just to go to ‘formation’ because it’s just too many people… I just can’t right now,” she admitted.

and she was rejecting him kindly from the body language — crybaby (@FollowThisXimo) August 2, 2025

Sha’Neal confessed how she had recurring nightmares for the first two weeks after the attack. She also noted how “traumatized” she was after the incident took place. “This is not on my Bingo card this year to go viral for fighting.”

The army sergeant, appearing clearly emotional, shared how she just wanted the year to be over while noting that the incident had been a “lot.” She added, “If you know me in real life, I’m really chill as hell.” Sha’Neal shared how she is the kind of person to get angry only when someone tries to “physically” harm her with the intention.