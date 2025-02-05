‘Black National Anthem’ Sparks Outrage—Will NFL Cancel Super Bowl Amid Backlash?

Some NFL fans are furious over the “Black National Anthem” being played at the upcoming Super Bowl LIX game between Kansas City and Philadelphia Eagles. The song titled Lift Every Voice and Sing has been a tradition for major sporting events since 2020. This year as well, Ledisi, the Granny-winning singer, is set to perform it at the upcoming championship matchup.

The song, originally written by James Weldon Johnson, has been an important piece of work for black history for centuries. Now, Ledisi, who was invited to major stages at The White House, Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall, is set to lend her voice to it.

But why are NFL fans divided over it? While some believe that Lift Every Voice and Sing, being played at the Super Bowl, is pivotal to a marginalized community, others are not happy. Many demanded that The Star-Spangled Banner should be performed instead. One X (formerly Twitter) user laid out, “The Black National Anthem is being played at the Super Bowl. And with that I’ve decided that I won’t be watching. Black Americans ARE Americans. America has ONE National Anthem. The Black one is meant to divide.”

“Trace Gallagher… the Superbowl has announced that it will be playing the “black national anthem”…. this is very divisive.!! There is One National Anthem, for One Nation.!! This sends the wrong signal, to every race/nationality in our Country. I do not like this idea at All.!!,” another NFL fan wrote.

“So , the Black National Anthem will be played tonight at the pre-game ceremony at the DEI Super Bowl. I don’t know how you all feel, but in my book, our nation only has: One Constitution, One Flag, ONE National Anthem, and I will not be watching!” someone else commented.

So , the “Black National Anthem” will be played tonight at the pre-game ceremony at the DEI Super Bowl. I don’t know how you all feel, but in my book, our nation only has:

One Constitution 🇺🇲

One Flag 🇺🇲

ONE National Anthem 🇺🇲

I will not be watching! pic.twitter.com/2ffM3GT9U9 — ⚔Dennis⚔ (@clovis1931) February 11, 2024

While the chaos surrounding it continues, it is worth noting that The Star-Spangled Banner, which is the official national anthem of the United States will also be played at the Super Bowl. It will be performed by John Batiste, who will deliver a new rendition of it at the game.

In 1899, Lift Every Voice and Sing was written by James Weldon Johnson. He was a celebrated author and educator who also took avid interests in being a lawyer and civil rights activist. He intended to celebrate 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln’s legacy through the words of Life Every Voice and Sing. It was originally written as a poem, which Johnson wanted to dedicate to the president on his birthday.

The song remains an extremely significant part of the Black community, especially after the George Floyd murder incident. It carries biblical Exodus themes, reflecting on the perilous journey of pursuing the “promised land” from slavery.

Previously, Lift Every Voice and Sing was performed by Andra Day in 2024, Mary Mary at Super Bowl LVI, and Alicia Keys in 2021.