“Black Men Love Trump” Trends as POTUS Wins 42% Approval—Should Democrats Be Worried?

Donald Trump has sparked worries among the Democrats following a poll result that revealed the shocking amount of support he has from African-American men. The survey declared, “Black men love Trump.” After the president returned to the White House for his second term in office, his rivals have barely been able to land a hard blow. Now, this unexpected poll result is sparking many questions among political experts.

A recent Cygnal survey revealed that the POTUS has a shocking 42% approval from African-American men. The overwhelming support is more than any past Republican president has ever received. This led the survey to boldly declare, “Black men love Trump. The political realignment from November appears to be accelerating as Trump continues to make inroads with historically Dem-leaning constituencies.”

Apart from 42% of men being in support of the job he is doing, 4 out of 10 also have a favorable opinion of Trump, according to Cygnal.

Brock McCleary, the vice president of Cygnal, noted that 42% of black men in favor of him is not a “small thing.” He explained that the reason why he received such overwhelming approval is because “he does the things he says he’ll do, and that’s a breath of fresh air for everyone.”

Although McCleary voted for Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2024 presidential election, he was in favor of Trump in 2016. “In the pre-Trump era, these numbers for a Republican would be aspirational rather than realistic. In the thicket of this new Trump era, these gains among Black Americans are noteworthy and certainly beyond a threshold of statistical normality”, he commented following the Cygnal survey.

Brock also took a subtle jab at the Democrats, saying that Trump isn’t following their approach of offering new attractive politics without any follow-through. He mentioned that that’s what set the current president apart. McCleary noted that it is “the most elusive of traits for politicians.”

The Cygnal poll result matches other recent surveys such as the John Zogby Strategies. It showed that the younger voters were leading the march to Trump instead of liberal Democrats. Brent Buchanan, the president of Cygnal, said, “Throughout the election, we highlighted just how far out of touch Democrats had become from the American public.”

He added that even after Donald Trump’s victory and follow-ups on his campaign promises, “Dems haven’t learned much.” Buchanan continued, “Take the ticked-off, young, diverse, working-class voters that propelled Trump to the White House for example. They were a key constituency that gave Trump an edge over [former Vice President Kamala] Harris as white voters stayed flat in their margin for Trump.” He emphasized that today, those people are feeling much more optimistic within less than a month after Trump’s victory. “If you’re on Team Trump right now, you’ve got to be feeling good about these numbers and the quick progress they’ve made already with voters,” he added.

Donald Trump has always boasted about his connection to black voters in America. From the New York City development projects to huddling with Don King, he has always barged about it. It is to be noted that even though he earned slightly more African-American support than other Republicans, there’s a certain reason behind it. According to the Gazette, Democrats have turned “uber-liberal” on various social issues, leading to the sudden surge.

Meanwhile, the Cygnal survey also showed support for Trump’s recent executive orders. It revealed that 55% opposed sanctuary cities, backing his immigration crackdown, and 56% supported his order to declassify the assassination files of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

In addition, the poll result stated that 50% supported Trump’s tariffs on China, while 64% voted against DEI, approving his merit-based policy.