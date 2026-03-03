Black Man Arrested on His Own Porch—Cops Didn’t Check for a Warrant Until After He Was Cuffed

A viral video of a Black man from Ohio arrested for standing on his own porch has resurfaced once again. The video has sparked outrage on the internet, with many demanding police reform. This comes amid growing tension and violence against federal agencies. The unrest follows the fatal Minneapolis shooting earlier this year.

Ring Doorbell footage from the arrest of the Black man, David Brown Jr., captured the viral video in detail. The events took place on April 9, 2025, on the 100 Block of Blymyer Avenue in Mansfield, Ohio, at approximately 3:30 a.m. The video featured Brown Jr. alarmed when an officer approached him asking him to “step off the porch,” which he says is his own.

After Brown Jr. repeatedly refused to step off his own porch, the cop proceeded to grab him roughly by the collar. The arrest turned aggressive rather quickly, with another cop joining in to detain him.

Brown Jr. pleaded with them to let him go. He asked for a reason for the arrest. Officers did not immediately provide one. Brown Jr. kept asking, “Stop grabbing me—what are you grabbing me for?!”

From the footage, it appears that the police even pepper-sprayed the Ohio man. The video then skipped ahead. It showed Brown Jr. in handcuffs, held upright by other cops on the scene.

Even then, the Black man asked them why they were arresting him and attempted to explain that he was on his property. Even after repeatedly claiming that it was his property, the Mansfield police officers appeared doubtful and said, “We don’t know that.”

Brown Jr. did have a warrant for his arrest on grounds of drug dealing. Per online court records from Richland County, the Ohio man was indicted for marijuana trafficking and failure to comply in November 2024. When officials found him, they discovered a wad of cash, which they believed was from the drug dealings.

However, what’s alarming is that the cops didn’t even run a background check or have a warrant for his arrest until after they cuffed him. According to News 19, police findings and a press release by the Mansfield Police Department revealed the reason for his arrest and stated that officers acted appropriately.

The findings reveal that officials had received a tip on April 7, 2025. The tip alleged that Brown Jr. was involved in drug dealing. He was also accused of selling drugs while armed with a gun. Moreover, the press release revealed that the police waited 9 minutes before approaching Brown Jr. and making the arrest. Police did not run his name through the system beforehand.

Although a warrant was issued on June 11, 2025, it was obtained after officers ran his name through the system. But why not confirm first and then make the arrest? Where’s the legal procedure here? It’s what many netizens have asked since the video surfaced, prompting police reform. The video has gone viral on social media platforms across X and Instagram.

Outrage erupted as thousands on the internet had one big question: “How is this good policing?” Netizens slammed the arrest and lack of following procedures despite the Mansfield Police’s press release. The very same release had claimed the officers had acted “appropriately.”

The video was also re-posted by a former police officer turned activist, Abiyah Israel. The activist posted the video on his YouTube channel, We The People U. He slammed the police’s actions.

Israel said in the recent video, “But nowhere do we hear that they followed the law.” He pointed out that the police had no clue who Brown Jr. was. They were on his private property when they made the arrest. He also noted that the police didn’t know about the warrant until after.

And said, “This is policing in America.” And asked, “Can it get worse than this? It continues to get dumber by the day.” Lastly, he encouraged viewers to know their rights and to stay safe. Brown is currently serving a prison sentence at the Richland Correctional Institution. He’s expected to be released from prison on June 22, 2027.