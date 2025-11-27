Black Disabled Veteran Finds Racial Slur on His Take-Out Receipt, Sues Eatery Chain for $5 Million

A Black couple has decided to file a $5 million lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings after a manager there allegedly racially discriminated against them. The couple has accused the manager of writing a racial slur on their receipt.

The Black disabled veteran who is suing the chain shared how he and his wife went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Woodbridge, Virginia. According to a report, the alleged incident took place in November 2024.

A civil rights complaint obtained by The Independent also details how the pair’s order was taken down by the manager on duty. After receiving their order, the couple dined in and decided to take their leftovers home with them. The couple got home and made a disappointing discovery.

Buffalo Wild Wings sued for $5M after racial slur allegedly found on receipt in Virginia. Read more: https://t.co/CcmP0Azssj pic.twitter.com/pT8jsePslv — Complex (@Complex) November 26, 2025

According to the man’s wife, Natasha Loman, the word “n*gs” was allegedly printed on the receipt of their order. The woman took to TikTok to make a video detailing their experience at the restaurant.

Natasha said she immediately went on Yelp to leave a 1-star review for the restaurant. “It’s 2024 and a manager at Buffalo Wild Wings store #280 Woodbridge VA did not ask for a name for a take-out order but has the audacity [to] put ‘@n*gs’ for our names,” the review read.

According to the woman’s narration, the couple arrived at the franchise at 1:30 a.m. on November 2. Natasha recalled how the manager did not bother to ask them their name when they placed the order.

The next morning, they decided to reheat the leftover potato wedges from the night before. This is when they allegedly noticed the slur on the receipt that they had failed to notice the night before.

The discovery prompted them to call the restaurant’s corporate office. The couple launched a complaint against the manager about the “clear racial slur and hate speech.” The next day, the corporation’s vice president called them in regard to their complaint.

The VP admitted that the manager at the restaurant “had intentionally placed the racial slur on their order.” Immediate action was taken, and the individual was fired.

Black disabled veteran says Buffalo Wild Wings receipt contained vile racist slur https://t.co/U78yGhxdbi pic.twitter.com/snG2arTDXG — The Independent (@Independent) November 22, 2025

The company also admitted that the manager “knew, or should have known, that referring to the Lomans by a shortened version of a well-known racial slur was likely to result in emotional distress.”

The experience was “especially painful” for Loman, who “has been subjected to racial animus and harassment in the past,” according to the lawsuit.

After the incident, he “missed work and sought counseling.” The couple is now seeking a $5 million settlement and $350,000 in punitive damages from the restaurant.