Black College Professor Accuses White Teenagers of Hate Crime Over Rap Music

A Black Virginia Tech professor accused white teenagers of committing a hate crime because they played rap music and dumped snow outside his home.

Dr. Onwubiko Agozino reported eight white minors to police on Feb. 10, claiming they threw ice blocks and made racist comments — including the n-word — after pulling up in a truck. Local activist groups called the teenagers out online, with the New River Valley Indivisible calling the incident “both illegal and profoundly immoral.”

“The actions of these individuals represent a direct assault on the safety, dignity, and civil rights of a member of our community,” NRV Indivisible wrote. “Such behavior is a stark reminder of the persistent and insidious nature of racism, and it has no place in a just and humane society.”

However, the Christiansburg Police Department cleared the teenagers of any wrongdoing following an investigation. As it turns out, the teenagers were clearing snow and ice from their truck bed.

Although the town of Christiansburg released a statement regarding the situation Feb. 12, the story began circulating on social media Friday. A New York Post X post had nearly 150,000 views in less than 11 hours.

As of publication, NRV Indivisible had not issued a retraction, and the Feb. 11 post accusing the teenagers of a hate crime remained online. NRV Indivisible instead shared a letter that Agozino, a sociology professor, wrote in response to the town’s findings.

“I sincerely hope that your investigation may serve as a deterrent or de-escalator against future suspicious behavior of this kind,” Agozino wrote. “Surely, it is unacceptable for a group of young white men to play and chant along with loud music using the racial slur of the N word and proclaiming that they have lots of enemies while one of them threw ice in front of the driveway of a Black family.”

The reference to “enemies” is because the teenagers were playing “Enemy” by Drake. There is no indication that the teenagers used any of the lyrics from that song to intimidate or offend Agozino.

“My family is justified to feel concerned and threatened by this, and we thank you for taking it seriously enough to investigate,” Agozino nonetheless said. “One of the detectives advised us to install security cameras to improve safety, and we plan to do so.”

Virginia Tech had not commented on the situation as of publication.

Rather than retract their allegations, NRV Indivisible added a link to a video of the incident and wrote on Facebook, “As we said, you can watch it and decide for yourself.”

According to his LinkedIn, Agozino has worked at Virginia Tech since 2009. He previously taught at the University of the West Indies and Cheyney University (Penn.).