Black 7-Eleven Employees Get Harassed By Man Wearing Harry Potter T-Shirt — Netizens Say, “Million Points Deducted from Gryffindor”

A white man in Florida wearing a Harry Potter Gryffindor T-shirt was caught on video harassing Black employees at a 7-Eleven store.

The clip, which went viral on TikTok, showed visuals of the man throwing candy, using racial slurs, and threatening staff in an outburst that has spread on social media.

The clip was reportedly posted on January 18, 2026, by a user identified as “mindofagpl,” and has widely circulated online.

In the sequence captured, the visibly agitated man rushes into the store and confronts two female employees behind the counter, demanding they delete a video he believed had been taken of him earlier during the incident.

According to The Atlanta Black Star, before the recording started, the man spotted in a dark red t-shirt had already been using racist language and throwing items inside the store.

After the man left, one employee continued to record him from inside the store, but when the man noticed this, he returned to order her to stop.

Following his return, the man threatened to strike the Black employee with a candy dispenser. However, she firmly responded, “You’re not going to touch me.” The man then began throwing objects on the floor in a fit of rage and hurling abuses before leaving the store again.

“Delete that right now,” he demanded. Later, he returned and banged on the store’s big glass door from outside, leaving the entire store shaking. He used the “F” and “N” slurs multiple times and was described by a Black employee at the store as having “serious problems.”

Online users raised questions about the man’s unacceptable behavior, and some even dropped a slight hint of humor since the video was both terrifying and funny due to the man’s erratic conduct.

“Three points taken away from Gryffindor,” joked one commenter. Another countered: “A million points deducted from Gryffindor. So sorry you have to put up with that B.S. Glad you could laugh at his ass.”

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, gas station and convenience store employees experience increased exposure to both severe and repeated incidents of violence, which can lead to significant physical and psychological harm.

In a similar case from November 2025, a Florida couple caught on video hurling racial slurs and threats at a Black man over the summer, was been charged with assault.

Antavis Tyrone Johnson was going door to door informing residents about solar utility upgrades when he approached the lady, who opened the door and responded in an ill-mannered way.

In the viral TikTok video, which has since been removed, the couple can be heard screaming, “Get your Black a– out of here, m———–. Take your Black a– out of here before you get f—- up … Come back again and I’m gonna f—— hang your a–.”

“I was terrified for my life,” Johnson said. “I have a 4-year-old daughter to take care of, and since this happened, I haven’t been able to bring myself to go back to work. That fear lives in me now.”