Blac Chyna Slammed for Lavish Birthday Celebration of Daughter Dream Amid Financial Struggles

Blac Chyna, the former reality TV star, recently faced backlash for organizing an extravagant birthday party for her daughter, Dream Kardashian, while simultaneously claiming financial problems. The grand and lavish celebration, themed after Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, raised eyebrows among fans, questioning the source of funds for such an exquisite event.

The birthday party held at Famecast in Santa Monica, California, featured Princess Tiana impersonators, unicorn-themed horses, a spectacular Tiana-themed cake, and vibrant pink and purple decorations. Despite the visible joy captured in the pictures from the birthday celebration, social media users could not help but express confusion and speculation about Chyna’s financial condition.

In a recent TikTok video, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, declared in a caption, "Honestly, Angela White is broke," leading many fans to contemplate the contradictions between her financial struggles and the extravagant birthday party. Users took to social media to share their bewilderment, with one fan sarcastically noting, "She learned how to ball on a budget." Another one said, “If you got it, flaunt it.

Buying your kids things they won't use or care about in 5 years is the American way! Salute,” Many users questioned the reality of Chyna’s financial struggles, especially considering her legal feud with the Kardashian family. Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner, accusing them of knowingly causing the cancellation of her reality TV show, Rob & Chyna. Despite seeking $108 million in damages, Chyna was not able to win the case and was ordered by the court to cover the Kardashian family’s legal fees of $391,000.

As per OK Magazine sources, the legal documents revealed that Chyna has yet to fulfill the payment, choosing to appeal the jury’s decision. Chyna’s lawyer asserted, “Kris Jenner's attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work,” but Chyna has not started the appeal process as previously stated.

Recent reports suggest that Chyna’s financial condition has worsened to the point where she is selling her personal stuff, including clothes, purses, and shoes, through online consignment stores and to friends and family. Despite reportedly earning $178,000 from these sales, Chyna is allegedly seeking financial help from her ex, Tyga, to fund the ongoing custody battle for their son, King.

The stark contrast between Chyna's claims of financial struggle and the opulence of Dream's birthday celebration has ignited a debate on social media, with users questioning the transparency of Chyna's financial situation and the decision to host an extravagant event amidst reported financial hardships. As the controversy continues, Chyna's financial woes and legal battles remain in the public eye, creating a complex narrative around the former reality star's life.

