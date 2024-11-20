Bizarre Video Shows Joe Biden Wandering Into Amazon Rainforest: "He's Doing Side Quests..."

Joe Biden had been lying low since passing the torch to Kamala Harris. However, after a whirlwind of a campaign and the election loss, the POTUS is wrapping up his presidential duties left during his term. Among those was his recent climate change address that Biden gave in the Amazon rainforest. But, he was brutally trolled on social media for his abrupt goodbye.

Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest. pic.twitter.com/jdO9O73DoC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2024

For instance, an, X, formerly Twitter user, @Real_KeHarE wrote, "This man is so mysterious. Where could he be heading off to now?" A second person, @xKitanas, opined, "He's really doing all the side quests now that he can retire." @Plasmaposting wondered, "Bruh did he just wave bye and disappear into the jungle?" To which, this user, @RealMisterChef, responded, "He'll return in the season finale." @Alaska0420 added, "And he's off to God knows where."

and he was never seen again... pic.twitter.com/L5Zh6noaft — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) November 17, 2024

@Scope360Journal quipped, "He wanna reconnect with nature." Another X user, @detailsmove, assumed, "Me going back into hideout after going out for a couple [of] hours." @arxhiiie joked about Biden's mental acuity, "Mind you, he probably has no idea where he is right now." @kingfractions found Biden's exit random, "This is so fucking random LOL. Regardless of the election results, I'm glad he will be gone because this is just insane."

Biden wandering into the rainforest: pic.twitter.com/jIO0FRGQjX — Mean Green Mother (@Mean_Grn_Mother) November 17, 2024

Meanwhile, a handful of them also defended Biden. @corylegendre supported, "Joe is a good man. He dedicated his life to our country and the people. I hope he has an amazing retirement." @BobbieBruntjen hailed Biden's efforts to work for the environment, "Remarkable, for such an ecological treasure, I'm very surprised that this was the first time a U.S. President has visited the Amazon Rainforest."

Off to save the planet? 🌎 Or maybe just scouting for some new vacation spots. 😂 — benhane (@Benhane10) November 18, 2024

Biden's mental acuity has been one of the major factors he was forced to withdraw his 2024 presidential bid against Republican rival Donald Trump. Though he refused to back out initially, he eventually let go following the presidential debate debacle in June. Following his decision, he nominated his running mate Harris for president from the Democratic Party. However, she ultimately lost.

While Trump has been basking in his historic win, Biden addressed the heartbroken supporters, seemingly lifting their spirits about the outcome. "I know for some people it's a time for victory, for others, it's a time of loss," the 81-year-old began. "Campaigns are contests, the country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made," per OK! Magazine. He also urged the people of the states to "see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans."

President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

He then welcomed President-elect Trump into the White House to ensure a peaceful transition of power. In response, the 78-year-old politician acknowledged that though politics is "tough" and not a "nice world," he appreciates "a transition that is so smooth," before thanking POTUS.

Following the meeting, Biden returned to his duties as a president before he wraps up for Trump. And on Sunday, November 17, he made history by becoming the first sitting president to visit the Amazon rainforest making a call to future generations to protect and preserve the wildlife, per ABC News.