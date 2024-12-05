Bizarre Video Shows Donald Trump Offering Millions to Buy Little Black Girl’s Hair: "I Want Her..."

President-elect Donald Trump is facing a wave of criticism after a video surfaced showing him asking a young Black girl if he could 'buy' her hair for 'millions.' The interaction took place at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was seen driving a golf cart and mingling with supporters.

In the now-viral clip, Trump, wearing a red 'Make America Great Again' cap and a matching quarter-zip adorned with a presidential seal, stopped his cart near a group of members and supporters who applauded his presence. Among them was the young girl whose curly brown hair immediately caught his attention. "Oh, I love that girl," Trump said as he pointed towards her. "I love that hair. I want her hair!" The president-elect then leaned forward and proposed what he called a lucrative offer. "Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that," he asked, drawing laughter from those around him.

According to the Independent, the young girl, seemingly excited by the interaction, responded with a cheerful, "I voted for you." Trump, pointing his finger back at her, replied, "I voted for you too," before calling her 'beautiful.' He then invited her to join him for a photo on his golf cart, gesturing with a thumbs-up as onlookers commented on the moment. “That’s amazing,” someone in the background remarked. “You can say you were with the president, and you played golf with him.”

The lighthearted exchange sparked contrasting reactions on social media. While some applauded Trump for displaying his 'human' side, others found the interaction unsettling. “A grown man yells out that he wants to buy a young girl’s hair. That’s weird, joking or not," one commenter said. Critics also pointed out that Trump’s comments about the girl’s hair could carry racial undertones or be interpreted as insensitive. One user added, "How to say you are a racist without saying you are a racist." A different user remarked, "Nothing is more uncomfortable than when somebody asks if they can ‘buy your hair.’ Putting a price on it, that’s taking it to another level of weird."

Amid the backlash, others came to Trump’s defense, suggesting the reaction was overblown. One opined, “Come on! People say that to kids to be nice! People overreacting! If it was someone else, you would say that is cute and the girl has nice hair." “This is why people love Trump. He’s human just like the rest of us and actually has a heart,” another user wrote. A supporter further argued, "Why are people so uncomfortable about a white man commenting positively on a little Black girl’s hair?"

Trump, who has reportedly been spending much of his time at his Florida golf club since his election victory earlier this month, has not commented on the incident. A source told the New York Post that the president-elect has been playing golf 'nearly every lunchtime' since securing his win.