Bizarre Conspiracy Theory About Joe Biden and Post-COVID Body Double Takes the Internet by Storm

In the ever-evolving landscape of US politics, conspiracy theories have found fertile ground, especially on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The latest target of these wild speculations is none other than U.S. President Joe Biden, who has recently become the epicenter of bizarre claims suggesting he uses a body double.

Apparently there there is a conspiracy on the right that Biden was replaced with a tall body double because people don’t understand how camera angles work https://t.co/inoAtcdjze — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 26, 2024

The origin of these theories can be traced back to Biden’s announcement of stepping down from the presidential race, which coincided with his recovery from COVID-19. Videos and photos of Biden greeting the press alongside his wife and other family members quickly spread across social media. But right-wing users only focused on the apparent difference in Biden's height, something that other netizens attributed to camera angles.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Adam Gray

The President had been out of public view for five consecutive days, which, combined with his letter confirming his withdrawal from the 2024 race to the White House, ignited a frenzy among conspiracy theorists. Furthermore, during an interview, JD Vance also gave his two cents, "Yeah, I think it is. I mean, look, there's a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can't run for president, he can't serve as president."

Biden grew a few inches while he was missing for five days… pic.twitter.com/oLkANz941o — @amuse (@amuse) July 25, 2024

As per Mirror, Biden’s absence fueled speculation among right-wing influencers, who propagated the idea that he might have already died. This baseless theory gained traction after Biden released a letter stepping down from his campaign, which right-wing pundits quickly scrutinized for authenticity.

Lots of people are claiming Joe Biden is taller now and they’re clearly using a body double in a mask, but at least they stopped using the giant Biden body doubles from the photo op with the carters!



(They’re both because of camera perspective) pic.twitter.com/gV5AZjEhnc — Matt Gale (@MGInvestigates) July 26, 2024

For context, Biden wrote, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term... For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected... And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

Following the torrent of "Biden has died" claims over the last few days, we are now at the "Biden has been replaced by a taller body double" phase of the conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/VW62MDKu0Z — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) July 25, 2024

The absence of a White Hosue seal or letterhead and a signature that seemed different from previous ones led many to question about its legitimacy. The letter, shared on social media, was immediately dissected by conspiracy theorists. Notably, billionaire financier Bill Ackman questioned the authenticity and wrote, "If this were a hostage situation, that letter would not qualify as proof of life."

As per Indy100, these theories were only bolstered when Biden called into his former campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, during a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris. He said, “If I didn’t have Covid, I’d be standing there with you.” Moreover, the absence of a live video or photo during the call led Fox News anchors to demand visual proof of Biden’s well-being, with one anchor remarking, "It is disconcerting, isn't it? " while another pleaded, "Proof of life, please."