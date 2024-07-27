INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Bizarre Conspiracy Theory About Joe Biden and Post-COVID Body Double Takes the Internet by Storm

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 10:46 PST, Jul 27, 2024
Bizarre Conspiracy Theory About Joe Biden and Post-COVID Body Double Takes the Internet by Storm
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

In the ever-evolving landscape of US politics, conspiracy theories have found fertile ground, especially on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The latest target of these wild speculations is none other than U.S. President Joe Biden, who has recently become the epicenter of bizarre claims suggesting he uses a body double.

 

The origin of these theories can be traced back to Biden’s announcement of stepping down from the presidential race, which coincided with his recovery from COVID-19. Videos and photos of Biden greeting the press alongside his wife and other family members quickly spread across social media. But right-wing users only focused on the apparent difference in Biden's height, something that other netizens attributed to camera angles. 

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Adam Gray
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Adam Gray

The President had been out of public view for five consecutive days, which, combined with his letter confirming his withdrawal from the 2024 race to the White House, ignited a frenzy among conspiracy theorists. Furthermore, during an interview, JD Vance also gave his two cents, "Yeah, I think it is. I mean, look, there's a constitutional process, the 25th Amendment. If Joe Biden can't run for president, he can't serve as president."

 

As per Mirror, Biden’s absence fueled speculation among right-wing influencers, who propagated the idea that he might have already died. This baseless theory gained traction after Biden released a letter stepping down from his campaign, which right-wing pundits quickly scrutinized for authenticity.

 

For context, Biden wrote, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term... For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected... And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

 

The absence of a White Hosue seal or letterhead and a signature that seemed different from previous ones led many to question about its legitimacy. The letter, shared on social media, was immediately dissected by conspiracy theorists. Notably, billionaire financier Bill Ackman questioned the authenticity and wrote, "If this were a hostage situation, that letter would not qualify as proof of life."

 

As per Indy100, these theories were only bolstered when Biden called into his former campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, during a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris. He said, “If I didn’t have Covid, I’d be standing there with you.” Moreover, the absence of a live video or photo during the call led Fox News anchors to demand visual proof of Biden’s well-being, with one anchor remarking, "It is disconcerting, isn't it? " while another pleaded, "Proof of life, please."

Share this article: Bizarre Conspiracy Theory About Joe Biden and Post-COVID Body Double Takes the Internet by Storm
Joe Biden
More Stories on Inquisitr