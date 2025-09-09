Billionaire GOP Donor Warns Millions of Retired Americans Will See Savings Shrink – Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Risky’ Strategy

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin is one of Wall Street’s wealthiest and most influential figures. In a rare public rebuke, he recently warned President Donald Trump against his handling of the Federal Reserve.

Trump has been criticizing the Federal Reserve and making the non-political body a political chess piece. However, Griffin is among many who are not happy with the President’s handling of the financial institution.

Griffin has published a joint opinion piece with University of Chicago economist Anil Kashyap in The Wall Street Journal. In it, Griffin argues against the President’s actions that are undermining the central bank’s independence and warns that these could result in severe economic consequences for Americans.

Donald Trump is considered to be for the classes, meaning all his decisions and policies seem to favor the rich and very rich of the country. Griffin, who is best known as the billionaire founder of Citadel, is one of the world’s most powerful hedge funds.

Griffin is also a major Republican donor. He has previously supported Trump, particularly on issues such as deregulation. However, during this term, he has increasingly distanced himself from some of the President’s policy decisions. These include tariffs and expansive tax measures.

This oligarch talking to Jared Kushner is Ken Griffin, one of the Republican Party’s biggest donors. He gave $100 million to right-wing candidates for midterms and wants to replace the Koch brothers as the GOP’s next kingmaker so he can shove corporate fascism down our throats. pic.twitter.com/w0XrqfwRUO — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 19, 2022

Now, he is trying to get the President to understand the autonomy of the Federal Reserve. It is clear that he views Trump’s interference in the Federal Reserve as one of his most dangerous moves yet.

Trump has been publicly attacking and attempting to gain control over the Federal Reserve.

Griffin and Kashyap wrote in their article that Trump’s continued pressure on the Fed “carries steep costs.” They have also warned that politicizing monetary policy could raise inflation expectations, destabilize financial markets, and increase borrowing costs for everyday Americans.

Trump has a history of rocky relationships with the central bank. He also has a sore spot for Jerome Powell, and he called for his removal a few weeks prior. Trump has also called for the removal of Lisa Cook and other Fed Governors.

However, Griffins believes that Trump is crossing a line and should not be allowed to interfere with the independence of the Fed Reserve.

Billionaire Ken Griffin has a clear message for Trump: Don’t mess with the Fed’s independence https://t.co/ETTxtOKE0O

Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve.

Griffin wrote in an op-ed that Trump’s attacks would lead to higher… pic.twitter.com/FC53YkUzgx — AustinBlue (@MakeTexasBlue22) September 8, 2025

The Reserve’s independence is very important and has historically been seen as critical to its ability to manage inflation. The Fed Reserve is also responsible for stabilising the economy and can not bow down to short-term political demands.

Griffin’s op-ed is important and notable because only a few top business leaders have spoken out directly against Trump and his handling of the Fed. While some executives have privately expressed concern, Griffin is among the loudest voices on Wall Street to publicly defend the central bank’s independence.

This concern is not limited to Wall Street. Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council, has also recently stated that the Fed must remain free from political interference.

Hassett was speaking on Face the Nation when he warned that “politicizing monetary policy is a recipe for inflation and misery.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also agreed to the sentiment and said that a nonpartisan review is very much needed to restore the Fed’s credibility.

These statements highlight growing unease within the administration about Trump’s monetary policy approach.