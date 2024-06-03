Bill Maher Tries to Troll Donald for Cheating on Melania With a Pornstar But Gets Attacked Himself

After last week's guilty verdict, Real Time presenter Bill Maher debated whether former President Donald Trump ought to serve time in prison. Maher shared a small clip on Twitter with the caption, "Trump posted today, 'IF THIS CAN HAPPEN TO ME, IT CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE!' I’ll remember that the next time I cheat on my third wife with a porn star and have to pay her off because I’m running for President."

Trump posted today, “IF THIS CAN HAPPEN TO ME, IT CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE!” I’ll remember that the next time I cheat on my third wife with a porn star and have to pay her off because I’m running for President. pic.twitter.com/HNMgQ6jMYk — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 1, 2024

In the clip, Maher stated, "Yeah, he’s pretty distraught and pissed off these days. But I gotta say, Don, if there was a silver line to this, you finally did something that made Stormy [Daniels] come." He further added jokingly, "You know what they say: don’t do the porn star if you can’t do the time."

In addition, Maher addressed Trump by noting that his attorneys are planning to challenge the accusations and decisions. While mimicking Trump's voice, the comic continued, "Their big talking point today is, ‘If they do it to me, this could happen to anyone.' Yes, of course. I’ll have to remember that next time I’m cheating on my third wife with a porn star to pay her off when I’m running for president."

Meanwhile, there was a deluge of demands for revolution, violent revenge, and rioting on pro-Trump websites from the real estate mogul's supporters, who were outraged by his conviction on 34 criminal charges by a New York jury. Numerous violent internet statements were made by Trump's fans in response to his conviction, making him the first President of the United States to face such a fate.

According to NBC News, Advance Democracy President Daniel J. Jones stated, "We are continuing to see a dangerous erosion of democratic norms. Trump and his allies have been spreading disinformation about the trial, challenging Justice Merchan’s impartiality, and describing the entire process as ‘rigged’ for weeks. As such, it’s not a surprise that some of his most fervent supporters are now calling for doxxing and violence against jurors, the judge, and the district attorney." The need for political leaders to 'speak out against the disinformation Trump is spreading, as well as the calls for violence he's inspiring' has been highlighted by Jones, who said that internet activity has been on the rise after Trump's guilty judgment.