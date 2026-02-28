Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Had an Unpleasant Encounter With Donald Trump — And Her Feelings Haven’t Changed in 10 Years

Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of ex-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, has had more than a few weird interactions with President Donald Trump. Her divorce from her former husband had taken the world by surprise, but as more information has come to light in the following years, it’s hard not to see what might have caused her to end her marriage.

Recently, as the Department of Justice has dumped files related to Jeffrey Epstein for the public to see, the pressure has been mounting on Bill Gates over his interactions with the late financier. Given the crimes that Epstein and his associates are accused of, Gates’ image remains ever tarnished, with it getting worse every day.

Melinda French Gates says she is “absolutely not voting for Trump” and will vote for Pres. Biden, telling @gayleking that women in battleground states will be the determining factor in the upcoming presidential election. Watch their exclusive interview Tuesday on CBS Mornings. pic.twitter.com/8ZmvYQCQip — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 17, 2024

The Gateses, back when they met Donald Trump in 2016, did not get a good impression of the President. The point of contention came when the President made some comments about Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates. Donald Trump had met the younger Gates before, and Bill Gates revealed that he was not very happy with the way Trump talked about her appearance.

Speaking with MS Now, he said, “When I first talked to him, it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance. Melinda didn’t like that too well.” Even after their split, Melinda Gates maintained her hatred for Trump, even publicly endorsing his opponents.

GUTFELD: “What’s your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?” MELANIA TRUMP: “I always thought you know that one day he might go and run and I always told him if you do it, you will win, because I knew how much people loved him. And here we… pic.twitter.com/LQR10zRUxq — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2026

It is safe to say that Melinda French Gates does not have a very high opinion of the current President of the United States. She has not made any efforts to hide this attitude. However, what has caused her to feel even more shocked is the way other tech billionaires have acted ever since Trump came to power.

Speaking with CNN, Gates revealed the extent of her disgust, saying, “I think sometimes people’s true character gets tested. Sometimes we mistake a great business leader for also having some of the same values that we have. And let’s be honest, some people don’t always show their true colors, right?”

Melinda Gates also revealed that the overturning of Roe v. Wade really cemented her values against Trump. She said that she never thought her “granddaughters will have less rights” than her.

Combine this with the common associates that Gates and Trump had, and it makes sense that Melinda French Gates wanted to distance herself from the whole crowd. Further, Bill Gates and Melinda have spoken on multiple occasions about the slew of issues that led to them splitting. This included “pain” that Bill Gates had caused and took full responsibility for.