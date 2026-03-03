News

Bill Clinton Reveals Why Trump-Epstein Friendship Collapsed

Published on: March 3, 2026 at 7:59 AM ET

Bill Clinton maintained he didn't know Epstein had been abusing girls.

Bill Clinton clears Trump's name
Bill Clinton says Trump was not involved in anything illegal with Epstein (Photo Credit: @BillClinton/X; CNN, and The White House)

In a conversation with the House Oversight Committee on Friday, former President Bill Clinton recounted a conversation in which Trump had brought up Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton revealed under oath that Trump mentioned being close to the late, disgraced financier during a golf tournament in 2002 or 2003.

During the deposition, Bill Clinton told lawmakers, “And he somehow knew I had flown in Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft. And he said, ‘You know, we had some great times together over the years, but we fell out all because of a real estate deal,’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry it happened.'”

Trump has said he had a falling out with Epstein after the latter hired young women who worked at his Mar-a-Lago golf club. Bill Clinton also mentioned that he had no reason to believe Trump was involved in any wrongdoing with Epstein.

Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, were summoned to testify before the committee months ago. They were subpoenaed to disclose the length of their relationship with Epstein after their names appeared in the files released by the DOJ.

Notably, both Clinton and Trump were close to Epstein before he was first charged with soliciting prostitution. Both of them have maintained that they never saw any evidence of trafficking or any wrongdoing during their association with Epstein. Clinton stated he didn’t have sexual relationships with anyone introduced by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton has also said that he maintained his distance from Epstein after his 2008 conviction and also asserted that anyone who has endured his abuse should come forward. He disclosed he had no idea Epstein had been abusing underage girls whom he had hired as masseuses. He insisted he had never visited Epstein’s Caribbean island and had no idea the disgraced businessman had visited the White House 17 times when he was president.

In a sentimental post on X, Bill Clinton said, “As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals.”

Clinton revealed he was introduced to Epstein by Larry Summers, his former Treasury Secretary. He apparently introduced himself as a donor, interested in touring around with Clinton and his staff while setting up an AIDS foundation. During this time, Clinton said he flew on Epstein’s jet to Asia, Africa, and Europe, and one time from Florida to New York. However, he had found other donors after 2003.

