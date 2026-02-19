Bikers Drag Man Who Hurled Racial Slur and Force Him to Apologize to Black Man — But Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

The story of how a Biker club dragged a man by his t-shirt to apologize to a Black man for allegedly using the N-word has sparked mixed reactions on the internet. Some have praised the incident, while some criticized it. So why is the internet so divided between praise and outrage?

It was a regular day on February 9, 2026, for visitors at Johnny Reef’s, a popular seafood shack located on City Island in the Bronx, New York. People appeared to be enjoying the food, but their meals were first interrupted by a person who allegedly blurted the N-word at a Black man who was peacefully eating his food.

According to the viral video shared on X by multiple users, shortly after the man walked out, a few members of a biker club had taken notice of what happened. They followed him out and grabbed the man by the back of his t-shirt. And then dragged him inside the restaurant.

biker gang made a man apologize for allegedly saying the n-word to a Black man who was sitting and eating his food at a restaurant. 👀 🏍️ pic.twitter.com/V4xuWAmFcS — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 9, 2026

The members of the biker club were called “Lords of the Kingdom, Duchess N.V.” A person recording the video narrated what was about to happen. The person said, “They’re going to make you say sorry.”

This happened as a member of the biker club lightly shoved the man toward the restaurant where the incident allegedly occurred. Bystanders present began praising the biker club members outside. The video shifted to the scene where the man apologizes to the Black man who was still eating at the Bronx restaurant.

While the full apology isn’t captured, the man’s t-shirt was still being tightly held behind his back until he reportedly apologized for being racist. Shortly after, he was let go and asked never to come back by angry restaurant goers and the biker club. As mentioned earlier, the internet is ablaze with a mix of praise and outrage over the incident, which has now crossed over 800,000 views online.

I applaud them for this these men deserve all the respect coming their way most biker gangs don’t play. — Tana Poindexter (@PoindexterTana) February 9, 2026

One user stated, “Now, if all Americans stood up like this, we’d stomp racism right out.” Another urged, “Respect. Let’s make this a trend for everyone. No matter the race, no disrespect is tolerated in 2026.”

A third one stated, “Happy to see this during Black History Month.” A fourth one shared a GIF and mentioned, “My goodness, America might not be lost after all. Gives me hope.” A fifth one added, “Integrity can come from unexpected places. Breaking stereotypes.”

The comment section was filled with netizens praising the biker club for stepping in and making the allegedly racist person take accountability for his actions. And for apparently breaking the stereotypes of bikers being ignorant of such incidents and only being interested in biking.

Now, coming to the negative side of things, some mocked the biker club’s actions in the comment section. A user pointed out, “Whether true or not, taking justice into your own hands like that is dangerous…” A second one highlighted, “This is highway justice… Forcing someone to apologize without proof is completely wrong.”

The user continued to explain that there was still sensitivity around words and race and said, “The bottom line is, making someone apologize through intimidation or violence is never okay.” A third one said, “This is dope, but it’s also kidnapping. Just FYI, guys.” The viral video continues to generate traction among netizens, with many still divided between praise and outrage