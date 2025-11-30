Biggest Presidential Affair Rumors That Have Gone Down in History

First couples of America aren’t strangers to having their relationships put under the microscope. Presidents, their wives, and their marriages have always undergone public scrutiny. Most of these marriages have been plagued by rumors of infidelity. Here are some of the many Presidents of the United States who were accused of having affairs.

John F. Kennedy and his multiple alleged affairs

John F. Kennedy was one of the Presidents rumored to have multiple mistresses. The former president was married to Jacqueline Kennedy. The pair got married in 1953 and went on to have four children.

Throughout their marriage, there was always speculation about the former president having several affairs. Some of the names linked to him were Judith Campbell Exner, Marilyn Monroe, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Priscilla Wear.

Exner even claimed that she had become pregnant with Kennedy’s child and then had an abortion. “Jack couldn’t have been more loving, more concerned about my feelings, more considerate, more gentle,” she said in a 1998 interview with People.

George W Bush’s affair with his aide

George W. Bush allegedly had an affair with an aide while he was married to Barbara Bush. The rumor and how it plagued their marriage was revealed in the former First Lady’s biography.

In the book The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty, author Susan Page spoke about how the media whirlwind affected Barbara.

“Barbara Bush found herself falling into the worst personal crisis she had faced since daughter Robin had died more than two decades earlier,” she revealed in an interview with Business Insider. The biographer also revealed how the then First Lady contemplated taking her own life as well.

The Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal

Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky was one that went down in history. Lewinsky, who was an aide to the former President, has spoken about how the affair changed the trajectory of her life several times.

When the news hit, Clinton vehemently denied the rumors. “I want to say one thing to the American people. I want you to listen to me. I’m going to say this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky,” he told the Associated Press.

He claimed that the allegations were false, but changed his stance seven months later. When a grand jury investigation took place, he confessed to the affair and said that what he did was “wrong.”

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

For decades now, the Trumps have been haunted by the Stormy Daniels scandal. The alleged affair took place in 2006, when Melania was pregnant with Barron Trump. The President has repeatedly denied the rumors about the affair during that time.

In 2018, the adult film star alleged that Donald Trump had paid her hush money to keep the affair a secret and filed a lawsuit regarding the same. Melania, who was serving as First Lady for the first time, then addressed the rumors while practically paying them no heed.

“I’m a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. It is not a concern or focus of mine,” she said in an interview with ABC News. She added how she had the realization of what was right and wrong. “And what is true and not true,” she noted.

Stephanie Grisham, who worked as a senior aide during the first Trump administration, painted a different narrative. “I felt that Mrs. Trump was embarrassed, and that she wanted him to feel embarrassed, too. Whether he is capable of that or not, I don’t know,” Grisham told CNN.

In 2024, the President was found guilty of paying Daniels the hush money he had so strongly refuted paying.