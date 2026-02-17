Bigger Tax Refunds Are Rolling In With a 10.9% Increase From Last Year

The tax filing season is underway. Americans are given the deadline of April 15 to file their return with the IRS.

​

According to the latest IRS tax filing data released on Friday, Americans are receiving larger tax refunds on average this year than they did a year ago. However, the numbers also suggest that tax filing began at a much slower pace this year.

​

The number of refunds issued this year has risen compared with last year. At the same time, the total amount of tax returns filed has declined significantly, suggesting that the tax filing season may proceed more slowly this year.

With the 2026 filing season underway and increased calls around the Presidents Day holiday, the #IRS encourages you to visit https://t.co/SFxDC4cYIP and use online tools to get fast, convenient help without waiting on hold. https://t.co/Qleju4tllt pic.twitter.com/3JYuzuBBcp — IRS Small Biz (@IRSsmallbiz) February 13, 2026

The IRS data shows that as of February 6, 2026, the average amount of refund paid to taxpayers was $2,290, a 10.9% surge from the refund paid at the same stage last year, when the average tax return was only $2,065, Fox Business reported.

​

However, there is a significant drop this year in the number of refunds that have been disbursed.

While over 7.4 million refunds have been issued this year at the beginning of the 2026 filing season, last year nearly 8.1 million were paid out to the taxpayers, which is an 8.1% decrease.

​

At the same time, the total amount handed out this year has risen 1.9% from last year. Last year it was calculated at $16.7 billion, and this year it stands at a staggering $17 billion.

With the opening of tax filing season last week, President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts are set to deliver the biggest refunds in American history. File now to take advantage of:

NO TAX ON TIPS

NO TAX ON OVERTIME

NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY

NO TAX ON AUTO LOANS FOR… https://t.co/OU2DNBBqRF pic.twitter.com/5K1wyJgnRn — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) February 2, 2026

The average direct deposit refund also increased, according to the IRS data. At the same stage last year, it was estimated at $2,165. It increased by almost 10.3% and is currently at $2,388.

​

President Trump signed a new Republican tax and spending bill over the summer. There are a few new deductions that have been included in the new bill.

MONEY BACK: Tax filing season is officially open for Americans to begin filing their returns for 2025 and policymakers are signaling that tax refunds are expected to be $1,000 larger than a year ago. President Trump said himself this tax filing season “projected to be the… pic.twitter.com/gsLw7CVomm — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 26, 2026

According to Miguel Burgos, a certified public accountant and TurboTax expert, taxpayers should know that currently there is no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, deductions for car loan interest, and deductions for people who were 65 or older by December 31 of the tax year.

​

As the filing season is underway, Tom O’Saben, the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals, suggests taxpayers get organized as soon as possible for their own benefit. “Don’t wait until the last minute, but also don’t rush,” he advised.

​