Biden Reveals He's 'Feeling Pretty Jacked Up' as Trump Claims He's Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs

President Joe Biden refuted bizarre claims by Donald Trump about him consuming drugs for performance enhancement and instead revealed the secret behind his energy. Just before the CNN presidential debate in Atlanta, Biden wrote on social media, "I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up. Try it yourselves, folks. See you in a bit."

The post featured Biden holding a can of water labeled 'Dark Brandon'. The can reads "Zero Malarkey. Get real Jack, it's just water." According to Daily Mail, priced at $4.60, the cans were a part of the Biden campaign's fundraising tactic. The speculations around Biden taking drugs to prep for the first presidential debate were fueled after Trump incessantly argued that he must be tested before the debate. "Drug test for Crooked Joe Biden? I would also, immediately agree to one," Trump had stated earlier, as reported by Fox News. Podcaster Joe Rogan suggested that the Biden campaign will 'fill him' with 'cognitive enhancers' like Adderall, testosterone, and other enzymes like human growth hormone for a performance boost.

President Joe Biden's campaign seems to be seizing the moment, trolling former president Donald Trump for claiming without evidence that Biden's using performance-enhancing drugs for tonight's debate by selling cans of "DARK BRANDON'S SECRET SAUCE" on their website (it's water). pic.twitter.com/Tx2cVa1mlW — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 28, 2024

During an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo, Congressman Ronny Jackson urged Biden to undergo a test. "I’m sending a letter to President Biden, to his physician, Dr. O’Connor, and I’m CCing in his entire cabinet. And it’s embarrassing that I have to do this, and it’s embarrassing, as a former White House physician, to have to do something like this, but we don’t have any choice based on what’s going on," Jackson said.

"But I’m going to be demanding, on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now, that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs, because we see, we’ve seen recently in his State of the Union address, that there was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last three and a half years," he continued as reported by The Dallas Express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a Beverly Hills forensic psychiatrist also pointed out that President Biden had exhibited signs of stimulant use on many occasions recently. "If you look at how Joe Biden usually is — slow and stumbling — compared to how he was during the State of the Union — fiery and angry — these are signs that are typical for someone taking Adderall or any amphetamine," Dr. Lieberman said, as reported by Washington Times.

"It’s given to focus someone’s attention so if you give it to someone who is not focused and give it to them ahead of a big event like the State of the Union, it will improve their focus. But it’s just treating the symptoms rather than boosting the brain and it’s addictive so it’s dangerous," Dr. Lieberman added, explaining the effects of Adderall.