Biden Faces Party Pressure as Six Democrats Urge Him to Step Down from 2024 Presidential Race

Democrats Who Have Asked Joe Biden to Step Down From POTUS 2024 Race

Joe Biden has been under the radar of several political analysts claiming he may not be fit enough to defeat Donald Trump this time around. Given his age and other visible factors from the first presidential debate between the two. The Democrats have now raised their voice urging President Biden to step down timely and pave the way for a younger candidate. Here's looking at some of the Democrat politicians who have vocalized their opinions against Biden.

1. Mike Quigley

The Illinois congressman expressed his disapproval of Biden following the disastrous debate with Trump. Quigley shared his views during an MSNBC interview on July 5, "Mr. President, your legacy is set. We owe you the greatest debt of gratitude. The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this," urging him to step aside. The interview came right after Biden spoke with ABC News.

2. Lloyd Doggett

The Texas congressman was the first House member to call the POTUS to rethink his future in the race. On July 2, Doggett shared that the poll numbers are unpredictable after the presidential debate against the now-Republican nominee Trump. The debate performance had vastly hit his supporters to nod their heads in disapproval. "I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same," Doggett said in a statement per Reuters.



3. Seth Moulton

The former US marine and congressman told a Boston radio station what he thinks Biden should do at the moment. "President Biden has done enormous service to our country, but now is the time for him to follow in one of our founding father George Washington’s footsteps, and step aside to let new leaders rise up," Moulton said. The congressman who had also challenged Biden during the 2020 race for a short while has also asserted that the debate was a "disaster."

4. Jamie Raskin

The Maryland congressman had written a letter to Biden requesting him to reconsider the campaign and the Democratic Party's future. "There is no shame in taking a well-deserved bow to the overflowing appreciation of the crowd when your arm is tired out, and there is a real danger for the team in ignoring the statistics," he wrote in the letter that extended to four pages as reported by Good Morning America. On July 18 when asked by ABC News about the letter he confirmed that he sent one to Biden.

5. Adam Schiff

Adam Schiff had famously called on Biden to "pass the baton" on July 17. "Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better," Schiff said in a statement. "But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," the statement released by his office continued emphasizing Biden to drop per The Guardian.

6. Scott Peters

California Rep. Scott Peters called on Biden to reconsider his take on the race after multiple gaffes during the NATO press conference on July 11. "Today I ask President Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign," Peters said. "The stakes are high, and we are on a losing course. My conscience requires me to speak up and put loyalty to the country and to democracy ahead of my great affection for, and loyalty to, the President and those around him. We must find a candidate from our deep bench of talent who can defeat Donald Trump," he added per The Guardian.