Biden Confesses, ‘I Don’t Debate as Well as I Used To,’ Yet Vows to Defeat Trump and Excel in Presidency

President Joe Biden's hesitant speech and at vague answers during the presidential debate raised voter concerns about his ability to continue in the White House for another term. Around halfway through the debate, the Biden team mentioned that the president was dealing with a cold, possibly explaining his hoarse voice. His display highlighted the potential risks of nominating the oldest-ever president. Biden has now addressed his performance during a speech in North Carolina on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

He said, “I know I’m not a young man. I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t talk as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done. And I know what millions of Americans know: When you get knocked down, you get back up.” When asked if Biden would drop out of the race, a spokesperson for his campaign simply said, "No." Another adviser said, “There’s no basis for that." As reported by CNN, he added, “There’s nothing that voters have indicated that they agree with that.”

Mitch Landrieu, the campaign's co-chair, also told Kaitlan Collins on Friday night that he has full confidence in Biden, giving him “100% support.” As reported by The Daily Beast, he said, "He has to make the decision about whether he’s gonna be a candidate or not. He has done that and he’s gonna be the nominee.” In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris admitted that Biden had a slow beginning in the debate. She said, “It was a slow start. That’s obvious to everyone. I’m not going to debate that point." However, she also supported Biden further in her statement.

She said, "I see Joe Biden when the cameras are on and when the cameras are off. I am in the Oval Office negotiating bipartisan deals. I see him in the Situation Room keeping our country safe. On the world stage, meeting with world leaders who often ask for his advice.” She also described the election as a clear choice between someone who lies and someone who leads. As reported by AP News, Harris said, "In a real leader, character matters more than style. And Donald Trump simply does not have the character to be president of the United States.”

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama also came in support of Biden. He wrote on X, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit.” Not only Obama, but some of Biden's biggest supporters weren't discouraged by his debate but they know that he needs to bounce back soon from the damage it did to his campaign.