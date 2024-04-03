Biden Called Out For Claiming He Took Many Trips Over Baltimore Bridge by Train (Despite No Tracks)

President Joe Biden faced scrutiny from social media users after he claimed that he had traveled across Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge numerous times, as reported by OK! Magazine. In his statement, Biden promised federal assistance for the reconstruction of the collapsed bridge; the shocking incident took place on March 26 when a container ship collided with the overpass, resulting in considerable damage. Despite the overbridge not having any railway lines, Biden asserted familiarity with it, citing that he crossed it when commuting between Delaware and Washington by both car and train.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

According to the New York Post, in his first public remark about the catastrophe, Biden said, “At about 1:30 [a.m.], a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which I’ve been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either on a train or by car. I’ve been to Baltimore Harbor many times. And the bridge collapsed, sending several people and vehicles into the water— into the river.”

Biden tells of train journeys over collapsed Baltimore bridge ... that never had tracks



"I have traveled across this bridge many times from Delaware by car or train." - Biden pic.twitter.com/RywawhN4tS — War Intel (@warintel4u) March 26, 2024

Seizing the opportunity, the official social media account of Donald Trump's campaign pointed out the falsity of Biden's remarks. The handle accused Biden of creating confusion and highlighted the absence of train tracks on the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Biden, during his time as a senator, had also previously mentioned his use of the Amtrak train. However, this route bypasses Baltimore's city center and does not traverse the river via the bridge.

So, is there any limit to Biden's lies? Yesterday he stated that he crossed that bridge in Baltimore many times on a TRAIN!......There are NO train tracks on that bridge....the fact checkers must be getting really tired of checking him.... — Thomas Adams (@smadateapot) March 28, 2024

Subsequently, numerous social media users also joined in to poke fun at Biden's statements. One user wrote, "So many lies! He lies just to lie. There is no value to him inserting himself into this situation." Another wrote onX, "Joe Biden has dementia. He claims to have taken the train multiple times over the Francis Scott Key bridge. One problem: the bridge doesn’t have any train tracks."

Nothing to see here, just President Biden saying he took a train over the fallen Baltimore Bridge... pic.twitter.com/RtQWcPzv8O — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) March 26, 2024

A radio talk show host also tweeted, "Ummm...what train tracks is he referencing? Because there are none on the Francis Scott Key bridge," while another user online wrote, "In Biden's world, the truth is loose and whatever he wants it to be. The problem for him is that half of America does not live in his world, and those who do are likely rolling their eyes for the thousandth time." A fifth user added, "I wish I would have been smart enough to document all of Biden's gaffes through the years, it would have made a very entertaining book."

Ummm...what train tracks is he referencing? Because there are none on the Francis Scott Key bridge. https://t.co/q8WH7yyjYX — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) March 26, 2024

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has highlighted the urgency of addressing infrastructure safety and the need to promptly rebuild crucial transportation connections. President Biden's pledge to allocate federal resources for the bridge's reconstruction is aimed at revitalizing essential infrastructure and protecting the livelihoods of workers at the Port of Baltimore. Meanwhile, rescue teams continue to search for six individuals who remain missing following the accident.