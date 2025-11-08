Biden Blows the Roof Off Nebraska Gala as He Tears Into Trump’s ‘Wrecking Ball Presidency’

The former President further said, “When I left the presidency, I knew Trump was going to take a wrecking ball in the country.” Besides, he also talked about the shutdown, as mentioned, which the Republicans blame on the Democrats. As per reports, Biden yelled into the microphone and said, “By the way, you know how many government shutdowns we had when I was president? Zero! Zil! None!”

He further addressed the construction of Donald Trump’s ballroom at the White House, and said, “When I left the presidency, I knew Trump was going to take a wrecking ball to the country.” He added, “But I had no idea… And I want to see what he’s done to the West, East Wing of the People’s House, the White House. It’s a perfect symbol of his presence. Trump has taken a wrecking ball not only to the people’s house, but to the Constitution. To the rule of law. To our very democracy.”

Trump was already campaigning on building a White House ballroom in January 2016, before the GOP primaries. Trump even says he offered to build one free of charge during Obama’s presidency — but David Axelrod never called him back. Democrats are feigning ignorance. pic.twitter.com/MwV1R4eNkF — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 25, 2025