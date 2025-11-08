Biden Blows the Roof Off Nebraska Gala as He Tears Into Trump’s ‘Wrecking Ball Presidency’

Former President Joe Biden has raised some eyebrows at the Nebraska Democrats’ Gala, where he directly attacked the present President Donald Trump as well as his agenda concerning an impassioned address. The attack was a ferocious one indeed, as the 82-year-old’s voice stood tall in front of the sound system, which distorted as he shouted, “why?” he was discussing some of Donald Trump’s recent actions, especially concerning the government shutdown.
“On Friday, everyone dressed up like the rich folks they are from the Roaring Twenties, though. On Saturday, he cut food assistance to 40 million Americans. The next day, he holds his party for the world to see and make a fool of himself. And he cuts, cuts the point system. You can’t make this stuff up, folks,” Biden said about his former opponent.
While Donny Dump struggles to stay awake, an energetic President Biden does a little jog as he arrives for the @NebraskaDems gala!pic.twitter.com/Qfy8DCiHiG
— SayMay (@saymaysmith) November 8, 2025
The former President further said, “When I left the presidency, I knew Trump was going to take a wrecking ball in the country.” Besides, he also talked about the shutdown, as mentioned, which the Republicans blame on the Democrats. As per reports, Biden yelled into the microphone and said, “By the way, you know how many government shutdowns we had when I was president? Zero! Zil! None!”
He further addressed the construction of Donald Trump’s ballroom at the White House, and said, “When I left the presidency, I knew Trump was going to take a wrecking ball to the country.” He added, “But I had no idea… And I want to see what he’s done to the West, East Wing of the People’s House, the White House. It’s a perfect symbol of his presence. Trump has taken a wrecking ball not only to the people’s house, but to the Constitution. To the rule of law. To our very democracy.”
Trump was already campaigning on building a White House ballroom in January 2016, before the GOP primaries.
Trump even says he offered to build one free of charge during Obama’s presidency — but David Axelrod never called him back.
Democrats are feigning ignorance. pic.twitter.com/MwV1R4eNkF
— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 25, 2025
Not to mention that the country is already suffering from its largest government shutdown ever, and according to the critics, the President seems to be more interested in crafting the marble floors than feeding the empty stomachs of the country. Tons of people in the country are now struggling to live their daily lives with federal workers gathering at the food banks, and amidst this situation, flaunting his $300 million White House ballroom project and golfing at Mar-a-Lago doesn’t just fit the scene.
The shutdown doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, with tons of services throughout the nation being compromised, with airport safety becoming a major problem. On the contrary, Trump’s attention appears fixed on his luxury projects and photo ops, not the everyday Americans feeling the pain.