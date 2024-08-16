Bianca Censori’s Friends Fear She’s ‘Drinking to Cope’ With Her Stressful Marriage to Kanye West

Fans have been worried about Bianca Censori after her marriage to controversial rapper, Kanye West. Lately, these concerns have been further amplified by Censori’s significant weight loss and her consistent choice of wearing revealing outfits. There are also claims that she may be turning to alcohol to cope with the pressures of her marriage that comes with increased media scrutiny. Reportedly, her close friends are concerned for her safety and well-being and are planning an intervention to guide her through this stormy phase of her life.

An insider said, "It is clear to everyone who knows Bianca that she is in over her head right now. Friends fear she is drinking to cope with the fact that she is stuck in his dark world and sees no way out. She was never like this before. It is deeply concerning," as reported by the Daily Mail. These concerns amplified recently after Milo Yiannopoulos, West's former chief-of-staff, accused him of being addicted to nitrous oxide (laughing gas). He claimed that his dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, allegedly provided it to him. However, West has denied these claims. The source added, "Her friends want an intervention to take place to save her because Kanye has shown time and time again that he feeds off controversy. He has been going hard and is going harder now. It is a matter of time before he crashes.”

Censori's friends have previously suggested that she’s being manipulated by West. An source explained, "Although she did choose some of these outfits in the beginning, it has got to the point where it isn’t just risky but downright offensive and disgusting now. Her family may claim that they support this, but this isn’t the case. She has gone from being idolized back home to being talked about in a negative light, with some even making fun of her." In January, another source claimed, “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative."

They added, "It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated,” as reported by the Mirror. He continued, “She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice." West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, allegedly was also quite concerned for Censori. “Kim has been biding her time and waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling her 24/7 and he will obviously flip out when she does actually make a move,” an informant said.

“But Kim and Kris [Jenner] are both in agreement that it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does,” the person added, as reported by The Things. The person also revealed, “[They] love to work her into [their reality show]. It would be the ultimate coup against Kanye and they’d both get a big thrill out of that, but more importantly it would send ratings through the roof.”