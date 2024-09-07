Bianca Censori Dresses Conservatively When Partner Kanye West is Not Around

A CCTV footage of Bianca Censori has revealed that the architect dresses up "modestly" enough when not with her husband Kanye West. The 29-year-old model was spotted spending time in Australia where her family originally belongs to. Known for her scantily clad outfits in public places with her rapper husband, Censori was surprisingly spotted wearing a casual outfit. Another image captured by College Dropout Burgers owner Mark Elkhouri captured Bianca fully clothed on his store's security camera, during a visit to Melbourne on May 24.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

The architect-turned-model wore black flared leggings and an oversized black jumper as she walked on the sidewalk. She later hid her face beneath the black hood accessorized with a pair of bright white sneakers according to the Metro. Reportedly, Yeezy founder went on to take legal action against Mark and College Dropout Burgers for spreading "misleading and deceptive conduct" as the business had the rapper's sponsorship or approval. The restaurant's name, burgers, and signage borrowed titles from Kanye's albums and songs, which also include his debut 2004 album The College Dropout according to the Daily Mail.

This is them quite literally yesterday you DUD. also she is Australian and they are known for going bare feet. He has also walked barefoot. Bianca can wear what she wants. pic.twitter.com/ZkRa4gdTL9 — ☆¥ yzyicyspicy ¥☆ (@yzyicyspicyy) January 19, 2024

Later, the case was dismissed in the Federal Court of Australia after Elkhouri's legal representatives told the court that the rapper had not responded to them and had "no genuine interest" in progressing the case. The footage of Censori walking was shared on the store's TikTok page. The video is captioned, "I got spies all around me. Yeezy, how you doing, huh?" Elkhouri then went on to joke that the CCTV footage was actually the music video for his unofficial song Back To Me. Revealing to Herald Sun, he said, that he also spoke to Censori. "College Dropout is so iconic that even the most unexpected people will go there just to walk past and check it out," he said.

forget finding Kate Middleton, we need to save Bianca Censori



people will argue that she has chosen this lifestyle, but why would any woman choose to go out in public like this without coercion or force? i doubt she is of sound mind when these stunts are pulled https://t.co/SN0jbihPKc — angel♀ (@cherubfemme) March 1, 2024

Elkhouri added, "Going to KFC is like going to a public bathroom, everyone's been to one, but not everyone has experienced college dropout – yet." The buzz around the couple is that several fans have claimed that Censori is being controlled by West. Recent reports by insiders also claimed something along the same lines. "Bianca's mum had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she had this under control. This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself," a source told the Daily Mail.

@ some point it just becomes gross — ɴʏʟᴇꜱ (@xnyles) February 29, 2024

The insider continued, "Right now is a pivotal time and Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case. Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants. He also knows how to sweet-talk a mum. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra."