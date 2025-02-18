Bianca Censori Could Be Kim Kardashian’s ‘Daughter’—Fans Draw Comparisons in New Photos

Netizens are shocked at how “alike” Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori look. The discussion started after a user posted side-by-side pictures of the star to point out the similarity.

The recent Reddit post struck up a heated discussion between netizens. While few people saw the resemblance between the two, one claimed that Kim could pass as Bianca’s mother.

The week-old post featured a picture of Kim that was taken after she modelled, flaunting her new haircut. A picture of Bianca with slicked-back hair featured on the post too. The photos led to the speculation that Kim was possibly trying her best to look like Bianca. “Are they the same person?” a comment read.

“Have we come full circle where Kim K is trying to look like Bianca Censori? This timeline never fails to surprise me,” another comment read. The comment seemed to refer to the backlash Censori has received for “copying” Kim.

“Bianca looks like she could be Kim’s daughter,” a user quipped. Another user replied to the comment noting that Bianca was a “much prettier version” of the Skims owner. “Kimanca Kensorian,” a third added.

Another netizen added, “I love how there are people who claim they look nothing alike. Like in what world?” One user seemingly referred to the plastic surgery rumours around Kardashian’s face in a comment. “That’s technically not Kim’s face,” they wrote in a comment under the post.

One more person trolled both the stars while claiming that the two women use the “same face tuning app.” Another netizen noted that the claims were false because Kim was trying to look like Bianca. “Bianca is what Kim WANTS to look like,” the user defended Censori.

Following the speculation, Kim took to Instagram to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself. In the snap, Kim stood in a bikini with a bob and slicked-back hair. The star captioned the picture with, “1994” revealing that the photo was taken more than two decades ago.

The picture Kim posted was speculated to be a reply to the Reddit post that evoked intense discussion. The online backlash comes after Kim had an implant malfunction during her latest TV appearance.

After nearly 2 decades in Hollywood, Kim Kardashian remains one of the most beautiful and sexy women in the industry. Her longevity is legendary; unless of course, you are viewing it through the lens of jealousy. #SNL50thAnniversary #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/aEDP62i8if — lala (@laahlaah2023) February 17, 2025

A screen grab of her appearance struck up speculation about her alleged butt implants. The clip featured the star sitting in a make-up chair while her butt looked awkwardly positioned. Netizens quickly took to the comments section to claim that the strange look was thanks to the cosmetic surgery.

“That was probably her butt implants,” a comment read. Another user bet that the star did not even “feel” what was happening at the moment thanks to the butt implants.