Bezos & Sánchez’s Wedding May Feature Elton John and Lady Gaga—The Ceremony of the Century?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are bound to one of the weddings of the century. The couple who got engaged in May 2023 are debating musical guests for their wedding. Elton John and Lady Gaga might just steal the show, both are rumored to perform at the wedding.

The Amazon CEO and his fiancée were linked in 2019. The couple reportedly began dating in the first half of the year. By May of 2023, Bezos had popped the big question, and Lauren had agreed to marry him. The proposal reportedly took place on the billionaire’s superyacht.

The ring that the Amazon CEO proposed is estimated to be worth $2.5 million. In August of 2023, the couple hosted an engagement party in Positano, Italy. Several A-listers, including Bill Gates, Wendi Murdoch, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kris Jenner, were in attendance at the soiree.

Reports suggest that the couple has chosen to get married in Venice. A Daily Mail report even claimed that Lady Gaga and Elton John had been chosen to perform at the ceremony. The internet started buzzing with excitement after the report broke out.

The report revealed that Lauren “wanted some big talent to sing for them.” An insider told the outlet that the two singers who were rumored to be singing at the event were “good friends and were happy to do it together.”

Elton John is working with Lady Gaga on new music https://t.co/7Z2gT9k3hS pic.twitter.com/4zl7Avqg0s — billboard (@billboard) January 21, 2016

The report was debunked by PageSix, the outlet shared that Lady Gaga was, in fact, not going to be performing at the wedding. The report went on to reveal that the star did not have any overseas wedding performances on her schedule. There is no confirmation about Elton John performing at the wedding either.

Given the high-profile wedding, several A-listers are scheduled to attend the wedding. Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Katy Perry have reportedly been invited to the wedding.

https://t.co/CmpKXkcBk5 Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Wedding Guest List Revealed pic.twitter.com/3xgDLVCuYk — Rod Ryan Show (@rodryanshow) March 31, 2025

The Times reports that four luxury hotels and a fleet of water taxis have been reserved for the highly anticipated wedding. Another report also shared the possibility of the ceremony taking place on Bezos’ superyacht, the Koru.

Lauren and Jeff were recently photographed in Milan ahead of the wedding. The couple flew out to meet with designers at Dolce & Gabbana for their wedding outfit fittings. Reportedly, Domenico Dolce was a strong influence when it came to the decision of picking Venice as the wedding venue.

“Seven months ago, Domenico Dolce told me Bezos was getting married,” Morris Ceron, who is the director general of the Venice council, recalled. He added, “I got to work to bring this marriage of the century to Venice – that’s how it started.”