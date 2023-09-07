Celebs That Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Birthday Show: Including Katy Perry, Lizzo and More

Queen Bey herself celebrated her 42nd birthday at SoFi Stadium with a gathering of an A-list lineup of celebrity admirers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

From May until this past weekend, Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour captivated audiences all throughout Europe and North America. In the greater Los Angeles region, she put on three gigs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Beyoncé's SoFi gigs, like Taylor's, included many famous guests. Beyoncé, famed for her electrifying performances, did not let her fans down on her special day. She took them on a journey via her music, her soul, and her message of empowerment. On September 4th, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Queen Bey delivered and got into her Virgo's Groove for an audience of 60,000, and many known faces were present to witness that.

1. Meghan Markle mingled with other celebrities for the third and final night of Bey's Renaissance global tour

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth

On Tuesday, photographs of Meghan, Kelly Rowland, and Kerry Washington appeared on Page Six. Beyoncé requested that her supporters wear silver in honor of her birthday, and Meghan, Washington, and Rowland all dressed in black with silver accents to assist her in achieving her goal of "surrounding ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night." A keen observer spotted Meghan in the VIP area with media mogul Tyler Perry. Perry is Lilibet's godfather and the daughter of Meghan and Harry.

2. Lizzo attended the Renaissance Tour amid all the ongoing harassment cases

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Lizzo attended the Monday show despite the fact that she is now being sued for sexual harassment by several of her former dancers. The Good As Hell singer, who was shown support by Beyoncé only last month, posed alongside Chris Rock in a silver hooded outfit like the rest of the crowd. In Warsaw, Poland, back in July Lizzo was seen setting up a temporary dance floor at the rear of the PGE Narodowy stadium for supporters who were unable to see Beyonce. The vocalist of About Damn Time ended the performance strongly by raising her middle finger to emphasize how thoroughly she had destroyed the routine.

3. Katy Perry was among the many celebrities that attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour wearing silver

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Katy Perry chose an off-the-shoulder metallic dress, a little silver clutch, and black sunglasses. She also uploaded a photo of herself applying lipstick in the toilet while dressed in the outfit. She captioned the picture, "Came to 💋 the ring @beyonce thank you for being born so we can all be better." In one of the snaps, the American Idol judge also displayed a lot of clothes in a line, including cargo trousers, a jacket, and, of course, a plethora of sequin choices.

4. Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour included a special guest appearance by the legendary Diana Ross

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by ShowBizIreland

On the memorable occasion of Beyoncé's 42nd birthday, renowned singer Diana Ross made a surprise cameo during the third and last night of her Renaissance Tour residency at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Performing her classic hit Love Hangover, the 79-year-old diva thrilled the crowd of 60 thousand. Beyoncé had emotional reactions throughout the performance. She then gave Ross a warm hug, and her eyes welled up with tears of appreciation. Beyonce said, "Thank you so much. You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross!"

5. The Kardashian-Jenner clan also attended the Renaissance tour concert in Los Angeles

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble were all seen at the "Renaissance" tour performance on September 4 in Los Angeles. Kim shared pictures and stories on Instagram. In one of the snaps, Kim and her daughter are getting ready for the concert, as she wrote, "On our way to see the birthday girl! 👑 🐝 @beyonce." Kim then moves the camera to her sister Khloé, who is seated and speaking with North and her 11-year-old niece Penelope, whose mom Kourtney Kardashian was not there.

