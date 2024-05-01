Bette Midler's Viral Jingle Makes Fun of Trump’s Cologne: "You Can Smell Just Like a Big Fat Loser"

Another spoof song, Eau de Trump, by Bette Midler, written by Eric Kornfeld and recorded and orchestrated by Marc Shaiman, is a jingle promoting Donald Trump's new fragrance line. Midler wrote in the caption on X, "Trump is shilling something else to pay his ever growing legal fees and the discriminating MAGA crowd is thrilled!"

The scent may lead to 'stupidity, excessive whining, adultery, teeny weeny peeny, treason, and comb-overs,' (among other 'symptoms'), as the disclaimer states at the end of the video. The lyrics go, "You can smell just like a big fat loser. You can reek like a repulsive fool. With a hint of sexual abuser. And toxic notes of universal ridicule. If you like a fragrance that’s psychotic. Infused with rage and defamation, too. A litany of lies so pathologic. Eau de Trump is certainly the stench for you."

Kornfeld, the parody's lyricist, has been creating songs for Midler since 2000. Inauguration Day, January 6, 2021, saw the release of Kornfeld, Shaiman, and Midler's first Trump collaboration, Goodbye Donnie, which was a parody of Hello, Dolly!, and their second venture, GOP's-A-Cult-For-Scammers-Liars-Thugs-And-Traitors, was set to the tune of Mary Poppins' Supercalafragalisticexpialidocious and released in May 2021.

One user wrote under the comment section on X, "Fantastic, only @MeidasTouch can get the great @BetteMidler to collaborate on toxic Trump." Another user added, "The Divine Miss M doing her part for the cause." A third added, "Bette Midler is a goddam queen!!" A fourth jotted down, "Ah yes, Donald Trump, the master of grifting. Who else could get away with using their supporters' hard-earned money to pay their legal fees? It's almost impressive how he's turned his political action committees into personal slush funds." A fifth one joked, "Magnificent, Ms. Midler! Made me think - Silent but Deadly… Tr*mp is the (breaking) wind beneath your wings. Sorry, couldn’t help myself. Cheers."

In another highly shared social media post, Midler recently attacked Trump, calling the former President a 'troll' with 'no class.' She uploaded a photo from Quora about a post that, as per Newsweek, was attributed to a British writer called Nate White, who answered the question, "Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?"

The response was, "Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem. For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no [honor] and no grace—all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. [Barack] Obama was generously blessed. So for us, the stark contrast does rather throw Trump's limitations into embarrassingly sharp relief."

Another meme that Midler posted earlier this month juxtaposed images of Trump and the late cult leader Jim Jones. "What's the difference between Jim Jones and Donald Trump? Donald Trump would charge you for the Kool-Aid," read the photo. For context, in what is now known as the Jonestown Massacre, Jones gave his more than 900 followers in the Peoples Temple cult—among them over 300 children—the order to consume Flavor Aid that had been laced with cyanide in 1978. Trump had previously attacked Midler as a 'washed-up psycho' in 2019, as per HuffPost, when their Twitter feud heated up.