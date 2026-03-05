Beto O’Rourke Exposes Donald Trump’s Texas Nightmare With a Loss

It appears that President Donald Trump’s nightmare has come to life in the Texas Senate race. The Trump administration’s political standing in the state might actually be in danger. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke weighed in on the situation, explaining why it was the worst possible scenario for Trump in the U.S. Senate race in Texas.

Will the Democrats finally get ahead, or will the red wave continue? The former congressman broke down the facts of the matter. The ongoing U.S. Senate elections in Texas have turned into a historic battle.

For the first time since 1974, Democrats are running candidates for every single state House and congressional seat in Texas. O’Rourke dived into why this was such a big deal and expressed his “excitement” about the situation.

VIDEO – Beto O’Rourke: If Talarico Wins in November, He’ll Be the 51st Vote in the Senate, ‘Texas Will Save this Country’ https://t.co/UEgIRmUlbB — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) March 5, 2026

O’Rourke began by praising Democratic candidate James Talarico, calling him a “generational talent.” He said, “We couldn’t ask for anyone better to be at the top of the ticket.” He then went on to highlight the previously mentioned historic moment, noting that Democrats were running in 254 counties in Texas, meaning net-new Democratic votes.

O’Rourke also highlighted Democratic victories against Republican contenders in a red-controlled county. He then discussed the alleged ongoing Republican infighting, which is the last thing Trump wanted to deal with. According to O’Rourke, Republicans have allegedly spent $90 million on infighting, though that claim has not been independently verified.

This has apparently drained resources and damaged party unity ahead of the general election, which puts the Republicans in a rather weak position. A prime example of this infighting is the battle between Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

This isn’t just me beating John Cornyn. This is Texas rejecting years of John Cornyn voting against us. We won’t just beat John Cornyn. We will erase his legacy of open borders, gun control, and kowtowing to big pharma. https://t.co/taBAaSLJ14 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 13, 2026

Although both are MAGA loyalists, their ideologies differ significantly. This is no longer a feud about establishment versus popularity. It has become a clash of beliefs. That dispute has led to a forced runoff in May 2026. This further prolongs the GOP’s internal issues and weakens its general election prospects.

This is a sensitive moment for Republicans. O’Rourke pointed out what a Talarico win in the midterm elections could mean for the party. Talarico would become the 51st vote in the U.S. Senate and would reportedly “save the country.”

In the aftermath of the heated runoff between the two Republicans, O’Rourke claimed that Trump was in panic mode. According to The Atlantic, Trump is expected to endorse Cornyn sooner rather than later, though he has not yet made an official announcement.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett concedes the Texas Senate primary to James Talerico. “With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominee. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.” pic.twitter.com/fBpqH6gvOI — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) March 4, 2026

O’Rourke explained Trump’s delayed response, suggesting the president’s panic amid the brutal infighting. Moreover, if Talarico were to become the 51st Senate vote, it could create significant challenges for the Trump administration.

O’Rourke described the aftermath of a potential Talarico win, saying, “There’s going to be a check on Trump’s criminality.” Lastly, O’Rourke highlighted what he described as Trump’s alleged nightmare, claiming that the 2028 elections would be “free and fair.” Republicans are dealing with ongoing infighting and a forced runoff.

They also risk losing control of the Senate. Trump could face a difficult political landscape. The big question remains: Who will Trump endorse? And can he keep the red streak alive in the U.S. Senate? That has yet to be revealed.