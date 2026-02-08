Best and Worst Moments from the Cult Classic Clueless Revisited

Clueless is an all-time favorite movie from the ’90s, loved for its fashionable outfits and a fresh definition of feminism. The movie was released in 1995, starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher and Paul Rudd as Josh Lucas in the lead.

Even after three decades of its release, the movie remains a classic. Fans still cherish and remember the high-school rom-com as if it were just released yesterday.

Women still dress up in the popular yellow check outfit that Cher wore in the movie. Her dialogue “Ugh! As if” is among the best moments of the movie.

Clueless, which is a loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, revolves around Cher, a wealthy and popular student at Bronson Alcott High School who believes it’s her duty to improve the lives of others.

As she plays matchmaker and mentor, Cher slowly learns important lessons about friendship, love, and self-awareness. She also becomes a debate queen, proving her intellect and smartness.

The director, Amy Heckerling, confirmed she wanted Cher’s to be intelligent but clueless about the things she didn’t know yet.

This particular interpretation transcends into one of the film’s best scenes, where Cher corrects Heather, pointing out that “to thine own self be true” was said by Polonius, not Hamlet. While Cher may not spend much time in the library, she clearly knows more than people expect.

Another memorable scene from the movie is Tai’s makeover. Tai, played by Brittany Murphy, goes from wearing oversized flannel shirts into a more fashionable, preppy style that reflects Cher’s influence. Her transformation not just focuses on her appearance but also highlights her self-confidence.

Cher’s dad, Mel Horowitz, is often shown as overprotective, critical, and controlling throughout the movie. But by the end of Clueless, Cher’s dad shows his softer side.

Although he often doubts her and tries to control her, he ultimately recognizes her kindness and appreciates the person she has become. This also becomes one of the film’s best moments.

Last but not the least, is the moment where Cher figures out she loves Josh, played by Paul Rudd. Considered to be one of the film’s best scenes, Cher finally realizes why she was jealous of Paul and Tai spending time together.

They end up kissing each other at the end, leaving fans cheering over their sweet and coming-of-age love story.

Now, coming to some of worst scenes of Clueless, the scene where Dionne is driving her car gets the top spot. She is in a conversation with Cher while Murray is helping her drive.

Dionne ends up cutting off a truck to merge, only to be tailgated by a tractor. After a long struggle, Murray helps them get off the freeway.

“I was just totally clueless.” Clueless (1995) pic.twitter.com/thdeybsL6d — follow @aarnwlsn (@FILMGRAPHY) February 11, 2017



Furthermore, Cher’s quest for a boyfriend may also make you wonder what’s happening in the movie. While viewers are rooting for her and Josh to get together, Cher proceeds to go after Christian, making it one of the film’s low points.

Clueless has several dramatic moments that keep viewers glued to the screen. Needless to say, it makes up for a comfort watch, even after three decades of its initial release.