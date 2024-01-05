Benny Blanco 'Saves' Selena Gomez From Being Mobbed by the Media at Lakers Game

In a recent public appearance at the Crypto.com Arena to catch a Lakers midweek game against the Miami Heat, Selena Gomez, the renowned superstar singer, found herself once again under the watchful eyes of the paparazzi. However, what stole the spotlight this time was not the attention from the press but the protective and chivalrous gesture exhibited by her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: Selena Gomez Hints at Retiring From Singing Career and Focus More on Acting, Talks About Her 'Last Album'

As Gomez and Blanco made their way to the game, the couple had to navigate through a sea of press and eager fans gathered outside the arena. Blanco, known for his rise to fame as an Instagram chef and now a significant influencer, took it upon himself to shield Gomez from the glaring flashes of the cameras, calmly maneuvering photographers aside.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

This protective act did not go unnoticed by fans, as comments flooded in, with one fan per MARCA noting, "Not hard to see why the Queen's in love," emphasizing the romantic connection between Gomez and Blanco. Fans on social media didn't hesitate to share their positive sentiments about Gomez and Blanco's recent public appearance. Comments like "You can tell she likes her" and "they look cute together" echoed the widespread approval and warm feelings circulating on various social platforms.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/lprAUXXp9l — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 4, 2024

Also Read: Budding Romance: Selena Gomez Spends Quality Time With Benny Blanco at a Art Exhibit

Blanco's protective actions not only highlighted his instincts but also generated a wave of approval and adoration from fans who admired the genuine care he showed towards Gomez. In a captivating Instagram Story, the 31-year-old pop sensation, shared a romantic moment with her 35-year-old beau, Blanco, at an art exhibition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Also Read: Selena Gomez Values "Self-Respect" And A "Healthy" Relationship Amid Romance With Benny Blanco

Blanco had his arms tenderly wrapped around Gomez, his head nestled in her neck, while she held up her phone with a blissful smile. In another photograph, Blanco was seen posing alone against the mirrored backdrop, hinting at Gomez being the photographer. Although she didn't specifically mention Blanco, Gomez stressed the significance of being with someone who not only holds self-respect in high regard but is also empathetic to the feelings of others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

She shared, "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people because it's a bit of both. It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens, it will be great, and you will want it to be healthy."

LINDA!



Selena Gomez e Benny Blanco no jogo dos Lakers, em Los Angeles (03/01). pic.twitter.com/Lfvhdxs5Zu — Selena Gomez Brasil Mídias (@midiasSGBR) January 4, 2024

In response to a fan account sharing an intimate photo of them, Gomez didn't hold back, expressing her feelings openly. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she declared in the comments section. To another fan, she emphasized that he is "the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end." Gomez went on to tell a third fan, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts." She concluded with, "This is my happiest." Beyond their connection, Gomez and Blanco collaborated on the song Single Soon, released in August.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s Looking at What's Contributing to Selena Gomez’s Evergrowing Net Worth of $800 Million

Justin Bieber’s Manager Dig at Selena Gomez’s Post With Benny Blanco Creates Buzz