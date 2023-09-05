Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Eats 'Whatever She Wants', Even Icecream and Still Looks Spectacular

Ben Affleck cant help but express his admiration for the enduring, youthful physique of his wife, Jennifer Lopez

During the Air actor's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2023, the actress and talk show host inquired whether the couple keeps a special drawer in their home stocked with their favorite foods. "Let me tell you something that's gonna upset you, Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. She eats cookies, ice cream, everything," Affleck said.

Barrymore inquired whether Lopez engages in a fitness regimen to maintain her unquestionably toned physique. "She works out, I work out too but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean, with perfect skin and the whole thing." He continued, "There's no taking away from the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular," Affleck told Drew.

According to Popsugar, Lopez has previously shared details about her dietary preferences, but regrettably, pizza and cookies were not part of her choices at that time. In 2013, she discussed her diet, which excluded sugar and salt, and mentioned her avoidance of alcohol, cigarettes, and even caffeine.

Three years later, her trainer, Tracy Anderson, noted that Lopez was following a diet focused on clean eating, incorporating high-quality proteins and a wealth of nutrient-rich foods. Then, in 2019, Lopez undertook a contentious 10-day challenge that excluded both sugar and carbohydrates, which she completed alongside her former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, once again showcasing her commitment to maintaining her dietary discipline.

In April, Lopez had a conversation with People in which she discussed her approach to sustaining a healthy lifestyle. She confessed that the crucial factor for her is adhering to a daily routine. "For me, [a] healthy lifestyle is about self-care. Working out regularly with some consistency, taking care of your skin…" Nonetheless, she emphasized that it all begins with the fundamentals, such as ensuring adequate sleep and staying well-hydrated.

Additionally, she highlighted the importance of incorporating meditation and tending to one's mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. She stated, "Those always work. They're the fundamentals of any sport or anything that you do, 'I always feel like, OK, if I'm feeling too tired, what am I neglecting? Am I neglecting my sleep? Am I not working out consistently? Have I let that go? Do I need to get back on that? Whatever it is, or am I not drinking enough water? Why do I feel this way?' If something's off, just check the basics, and for me that always works. We have to kind of remember that if we're not right, nothing goes right," she said.

