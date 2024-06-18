Ben Affleck Reunites With Ex Jennifer Garner on Father’s Day While J.Lo Deems Him Her ‘Hero’

Father’s Day brought an unexpected reunion as Ben Affleck spent the day with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Garner was spotted arriving at Affleck’s house dressed casually in a grey V-neck sweater, white T-shirt, blue jeans, and periwinkle-colored sneakers. After their visit, Affleck drove Garner back to her place, hinting at a cordial relationship between the former couple.

I mean… this is sweet, he’s still the father to her children! — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) June 16, 2024

As Garner’s visit made headlines, his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, also made her presence felt. Sharing a picture from his 2001 movie Pearl Harbor, Lopez penned a Father's Day tribute to Affleck on Instagram, deeming him a 'hero'. As per Page Six, despite Lopez and Affleck not having children together, both bring kids from their previous marriages. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner are proud parents to Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @jlo

Lopez and Affleck were seen together just the day before. The couple spent part of their Saturday at their $60 million Bel Air mansion. Reports suggest that the couple have been living separately, with Affleck in his rental and Lopez in their Beverly Hills mansion. An insider recently revealed, “She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans. She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it.”

Earlier, an insider revealed, "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't. Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period."

If rumors are true, looks like she’s trying to save her marriage. Can’t knock her for that. — LtERipley (@WalkingAllegory) June 16, 2024

Another source shared, "Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it. Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now. It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them. She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing."

Poor thing is desperate to hang onto Ben 🤣 — JM (@iJoeyM35) June 16, 2024

As per ET, the tension between the couple, who married in 2022, appears to stem from their differing lifestyles and career demands. A source spilled the tea and admitted, "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers. She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to. Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."

Well now we know who dumped who… — imani 2.0 (@mafiapositions) June 16, 2024

Affleck has openly discussed the challenges of their relationship, especially the constant social media presence. In Lopez's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, he candidly shared, "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."