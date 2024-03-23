Ben Affleck Makes a Major Change In His Look, Dramatic Transformation Has Left His Fans Stunned

Ben Affleck's new trendy look has knocked decades off his face. After deciding to shave off his bushy beard, Affleck appeared handsome when he was photographed out and about in Los Angeles with his 12-year-old son Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. As reported by The UK Mirror, as Samuel packed his backpack into the trunk of his father's Mercedes, Affleck was observed joyfully spinning a basketball on his finger.



Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

After rocking his rugged beard for years and even dying it a dark brown in 2020, the Argo actor has embraced the smooth-no-beard style for his sequel to 2016's action-packed film The Accountant. The actor however stuck to his typical casual look as he donned a maroon jacket with an olive green shirt.

As per Collider, Amazon MGM revealed earlier this month that Affleck will be reprising his role as Christian Wolff. This doesn't come as a surprise as Affleck along with his close buddy Matt Damon had bought the sequel's rights from Warner Bros. via their production business Artists Equity. "Yeah, I head to LA in a little over a week to do some rehearsals and pre-production and start shooting my chunk of it. I’m not even sure, I think they start early next week because then I'm in the week after and doing my supporting thing," J.K. Simmons revealed confirming that filming will begin soon.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bellocqimages

Director Gavin O'Connor is also all set to direct the action film, "There was a plan for a possible sequel at the very beginning. I mean, not a “plan” plan, not a story, but that was always a possibility, and thanks to Gavin O’Connor and Ben Affleck for really being determined to make it happen," said Simmons. He added, "As I'm sure you know, that movie did well in theaters, but then it's had a really, really popular resurgence in the last few years in streaming."

Simmons explained, "It's just such great characters and such a great story. I'm glad they worked their butts off, and now are with a different studio and finally making it work. A lot of us are going to be back, and [I’m] really, really looking forward to my contribution to that, and to the movie itself. It's really good. Bill Dubuque did the script with Gavin obviously, and Ben’s input. It’s the same with Invincible, obviously, it's a team game, but those three guys particularly have really been behind this for 7-8 years now, and finally, it's coming to fruition and I'm really excited about it."

The release date for The Accountant 2 has not been announced yet but Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson are set to reprise their roles for the action thriller. The 2016 original movie racked up $155 million at the worldwide box office and collected $86 million at the domestic box office.