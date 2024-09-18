Ben Affleck Kisses Matt Damon's Wife as Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Matt Following Divorce Filing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially ended their marriage in August after tying the knot in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. The ex-couple has been leaning on their friends for support. "Ben is feeling particularly vulnerable and humiliated after his divorce from JLo," a source revealed. According to The Mirror, Lopez meanwhile, was seen holding hands and having a serious conversation with Affleck's best buddy and family friend, Matt Damon, during TIFF. Thereafter, the Argo actor was recently spotted giving Luciana Barroso, Damon's wife, a side hug and a tender head kiss in Los Angeles.

Luciana showed up at Affleck's workplace dressed in a full black ensemble that included dress shoes, flowing slacks, and a long-sleeved blouse. Her hair was pulled up in a ponytail and she opted for minimal natural makeup. Affleck, on the other hand, looked dapper in a light blue button-up collared shirt underneath his navy suit. He carried his Aviator sunglasses and donned dark dress shoes.

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon prove that their bond is strong amid her divorce. pic.twitter.com/cJMWB2bTod — E! News (@enews) September 9, 2024

As per OK! Magazine, Damon is trying to make peace between the ex-couple. “Matt feels pretty bad for J.Lo. He’s been liaising with her on the rollout of the movie so he’s on calls with her all the time and she has opened up to him about how much she’s hurting...He can’t help but feel a lot of sympathy for J.Lo,” a source shared. They added, “He’s been trying to reason with Ben to be a little bit more compassionate to the fact that she’s humiliated right now.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison

“He is trying to play Switzerland and smooth things over on both sides, but Ben is not taking it well at all. To even suggest that he was somehow at fault really rubs him the wrong way. He says if Matt, or anyone, were in his shoes they would have run from that marriage ten times faster.” The insider added that Affleck “feels like no one understands the h--- he went through” during his marriage with Lopez “and he bristles at being reprimanded by his friend, who he thinks should have his back no matter what.”

“It’s a really tough spot for Matt because of course he wants to support his buddy, but he’s also got to maintain this relationship with J.Lo and when he hears her side of things he just feels awful for her,” the source concluded. An eyewitness from the film festival said Damon and Lopez talked for over 20 minutes at the afterparty, engrossed in a "long, deep conversation." "It was her timing that was so awkward because she would have known that pulling Matt aside at the event to have an intimate talk was going to get picked up and go viral," another source opined.