Ben Affleck is at Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Mercy’ After Split, Says Source: “What Choice Does He Have?"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are moving ahead with their divorce plans after two years of their marriage. Lopez filed for divorce last month in Los Angeles, and even their recent moments of affection haven’t changed their decision. Additionally, since there's no prenup between the couple, they must cooperate and stay calm if they wish to finalize their divorce. A source recently reported that Affleck is now at Lopez's mercy and if he doesn’t behave nicely, Lopez could make it more difficult for him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

As reported by OK! Magazine, the source said, "Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice. Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible." The person added, "[If he] doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable." As reported by Marca, the source also said, "He's gun shy because he can't risk upsetting J.Lo. He's fully aware it's just playing into her hands, but what choice does he have right now?"

Revealing more about the situation, the person claimed, "The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk p---ing J.Lo off. His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him." He noted that this is the last thing Affleck wants and that he’s eager to move on and enjoy life again. The source implied that if Affleck does anything to upset Lopez, she might decide to prolong the process, leaving him feeling stuck in a tough situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

As reported by InTouch Weekly, earlier in May, another source said, "The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted."

The couple first met each other in the early 2000s and got married in 2003, before suddenly canceling their wedding. The couple got back together in 2020 and exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in 2022. Meanwhile, a relationship expert recently said, "Even though Jennifer and Ben don't have biological children together, they've both involved their kids in their relationship and have gotten close with each other's children." As reported by the Mirror, the expert added, "Therefore, it's still important for Jennifer and Ben to remain civil and united for their kids. Divorce can be a challenging experience for children, especially if they have formed close bonds with their stepparents or step-siblings."