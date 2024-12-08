When Ben Affleck Struggled to Stay Sober Amidst a Greedy Business Move by Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez

In April 2023, Jennifer Lopez made headlines when she introduced her alcohol brand. The decision sparked controversy, as it coincided with her husband Ben Affleck's well-documented battles with alcoholism. Despite Lopez's efforts to justify her new business, she continued to face backlash for potentially complicating Affleck's journey toward sobriety.

Ahead of Labour Day, the actress from The Mother used her Instagram platform to release a video promoting her alcoholic beverage, Delola, which drew inspiration from the Italian coast. Followers questioned her motives behind the same not only because of the challenges Affleck had to overcome but also because Lopez was known to abstain from alcohol herself. They referenced her past interviews where she spoke about the detrimental effects of alcoholic beverages on one's health. However, Lopez defended her pre-made cocktail mixer line and clarified that while she had acknowledged her past abstinence, she now indulges in alcoholic beverages in a 'responsible' manner, as per The Things.

Concerns were also raised regarding her husband, who had been on a difficult path to sobriety. Heat Magazine reported that Affleck shared the same sentiments about her alcohol venture. A source close to the couple disclosed at the time that the star of The Town was committed to maintaining his sobriety and would rather not have alcohol in their home, as reported by Fandom Wire. “Ben is trying hard to stay sober and has difficult days like every recovering alcoholic. He would prefer if booze wasn’t in the house at all," the insider said. According to the insider, the situation was uncomfortable because, despite Affleck's efforts, he had to endure his wife's involvement in her alcohol brand. Interestingly, he served as the inspiration for some of the designs associated with her new venture.

Lopez explained that her motivation behind introducing Delola aligned with her personal taste, emphasizing healthiness and the use of exclusively wholesome ingredients, including it being gluten-free. As for the brand's name, she drew inspiration from her Spanish nickname, Lola, which encapsulates her carefree and lively personality. Beyond the brand's name and concept, Delola's bottle designs borrow from the Bronx crest and incorporate elements related to Affleck's zodiac sign. “I’m a Leo. On the actual bottle, I put two lions, Ben and I are both Leos, like a male and a female lion,” she said.

Earlier this year on August 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their decades-long love sage, the marriage lasted only two years. The ex-couple, however, continue to be a presence in each other's life for the sake of their children from previous marriages who get along well together. The two recently have also worked on film ventures together alongside common friend Matt Damon.

