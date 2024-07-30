Ben Affleck Buys a Bachelor Pad After Being Snubbed From Wife Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Celebrations

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been living apart for several months fanning divorce rumors. During this period Affleck has been staying at a $100,000 per month rented house in Brentwood. "Ben is still living in the rental apartment in Brentwood. He's been there for about two months. He seems to be doing well. He's been in his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids," a close source revealed. The property interestingly was close to his former wife, Jennifer Garner's residence, who lived only two blocks away. The Air actor seems to have taken a fancy to the neighborhood and has quietly closed a $20.5 million deal over a lavish home after Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday, according to House Beautiful.

Affleck's purchase has fueled speculations that there isn't any hope for reconciliation for 'Bennifer' and the couple is headed for divorce. The Deep Water actor was missing from Lopez's extravagant Brigerton-themed birthday party. Guadalupe Rodríguez, JLo's mother, and her twins were the only family spotted at the lavish party. After getting married in 2022, the pair purchased their enormous property for $60,850,000, which they recently listed for $68 million. In July, a source disclosed that Affleck had vacated their shared residence following Lopez's return from her European tour.

His new abode has more than 6,000 square feet of living area and stands on less than an acre of property. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and spa, an equestrian facility, and a two-story guest house. The Argo actor was spotted several times without his wedding band while living alone. "They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention," a source told People magazine earlier this year. "Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach."

"Even though he admires that about her, it doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash," the insider added. "After a while, it causes tension in the relationship," another source also echoed. "He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship."

"There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years," the source shared. "This is a great love story." Following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez, and Affleck reignited their old romance and got married in 2022. The two had dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged briefly.