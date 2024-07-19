Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spending Time Apart on Their Anniversary Raises Concern About His Health

Ben Affleck spent his and Jennifer Lopez's anniversary alone and away from her. The news of the Oscar-winning actor and his pop star wife spending their time apart on different coasts ignited concerns for the Hollywood star. Affleck has been staying apart from JLo for quite some time now, however, this time rumors about his health made it to the internet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

The celebrity couple was spotted doing their distinctive activities on Tuesday, July 16. Lopez was staying in her Hamptons residence enjoying a bicycle ride and looking carefree and fresh. Affleck on the other hand was spending his time in Los Angeles according to Marca. Affleck's flustered face did not match his outfit as he sported a tuxedo with a clean-shaven face. Carrying a drink cup and briefcase, the Gone Girl star looked lost and troubled. In the past fans have noted Affleck would rely on alcohol to overcome hardships in his personal life, and the look on his anniversary sparked further concerns among his fans.

Ben Affleck was seen in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/4Bo5YaQYFG — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 17, 2024

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared, "Ben Affleck looks heartbroken as he and Jennifer Lopez spend the second anniversary apart," one said. Another said, "He looks stressed all the time." Others like @HollyAJames drew a comparison of the two and said, "What are they waiting for? The sale of the house?"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend their 2nd anniversary apart amid split rumors. pic.twitter.com/Qo71cMyOXc — E! News (@enews) July 19, 2024

Affleck has been spending time with Matt Damon and his old friend and co-actor from Good Will Hunting, and working on their new production company Artists Equity. The actor has moved all his items from the house that he shares with Lopez. The house is worth $60 million and is situated in Beverly Hills. An insider close to Affleck said, "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now… He seems OK. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids," as reported by People.

No love for #BenAffleck? #JLo completely failed to acknowledge a major milestone with her husband on social media ... their second anniversary! https://t.co/EH4oQHfOo1 pic.twitter.com/kPQKhTMIxG — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) July 17, 2024

The couple seems to face troubles on and off so much that they decide to take some "me-time" out. "Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments…They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are," a close aide of JLo told Entertainment Weekly.

My heart goes for JLo ❤️ Stay strong 🙏🏻 — proud-citizen (@proudcitiz40662) July 18, 2024

The Hollywood’s IT couple were a celebrated pair back in the early 2000s. However, the two parted ways and called off their engagement shortly breaking several hearts of the fans who shipped the duo. Decades later the exes rekindled and got married in 2022. With several reports of a possible split doing the rounds, neither of them has come forward to confirm any of it.