Ben Affleck and J Lo Have Finalized Divorce, Insider Says 'What They Had Before is Gone'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will soon be sharing a joint statement to address the status of their marriage, if reports are to be believed. A source close to the couple recently revealed to the Daily Mail that the two have already begun their divorce proceedings. The news comes after JLo threw a Bridgerton-themed birthday bash and Affleck was nowhere to be seen.

The insider shared, "They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t." They added, "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

The news of a possible statement came right after the Oscar-award-winning actor finalized a property in Pacific Palisades, which is valued at $20.5 million, as per reports. The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and spa, an equestrian facility, and a two-story guest house. The couple also didn't celebrate their second marriage anniversary together on July 16. Instead, Affleck was spotted without a wedding ring on many occasions.

The pair was in love back in the early 2000s and was also set to get engaged back then before splitting. The Good Will Hunting actor later married actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. Meanwhile, the Dance Again hitmaker had tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony. Later, the estranged exes made waves when they married in 2022.

The couple was last spotted together in March 2024. Since then, they have spent their summers shores apart. A source told InTouch Weekly, "Ben already moved out and they would likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They will never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There is no way it could have lasted."

Previously, a friend of Lopez shared, "If it is only a question of putting the work in then you had better believe that [Jen] will turn it around. She has thrown her heart and soul into her love story with Ben and will not give it up without a fight. From what I hear there is still a lot of love there, so there must be hope," as reported by Daily Mail. Recently, JLo was also spotted hanging out with Affleck's daughter Violet in Southampton. The insider confirmed that Violet loves Lopez's company. "They both seem so happy to be spending this time together and are just enjoying the moment," they revealed, as per People.