Behind Palace Walls — Royal Scandals Around the World

Royal families have long been symbols of national pride and tradition. But they have also intrigued people because much of their lives remains hidden behind palace walls. Stories, fables, and movies all have royalty as a source of mystery and intrigue. That’s why every time there is a royal scandal in any part of the world, people pay close attention, as these scandals make them human and approachable.

These controversies and scandals have shaken monarchies across the world. From abdication and secret affairs to legal troubles, these episodes have reshaped how royals are perceived by the public.

1. The British Royal Family: King Edward VIII’s Abdication

In 1936, King Edward VIII shook the British monarchy when he decided to abdicate. He chose to marry Wallis Simpson, an American divorcée, over his duty to the crown, which ultimately led to Queen Elizabeth II being the monarch with the longest reign in the world.

2. The British Royal Family: Princess Diana, Charles and Camilla

“There are three people in this marriage”: This statement from one of Princess Diana’s interviews encapsulates her marriage to King Charles and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. This affair ended a traumatic and most controversial marriage in the British Royal Family.

3. The British Royal Family: Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal

British Royals have long been known for being tight-lipped, where they gave no statement or made no excuse for any accusation. However, Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his name in Virginia Giuffre’s biography broke that tradition when King Charles stripped his younger brother of royal titles. Andrew is now effectively a commoner.

4. The Spanish Royal Family: Corruption allegation against King Juan Carlos I

Spain’s former King, Juan Carlos, had to leave the country in 2020 after allegations of corruption, hidden offshore accounts and questionable financial dealings linked him to Saudi funds. This damaged the clean image of the Spanish royal family.

5. The Spanish Royal Family: The Nóos Case

It was not only Juan Carlos who duped his country of its wealth; his son-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarin, was also accused of corruption. The allegations against Urdangarin included embezzling public funds through an NGO. Iñaki Urdangarin was sentenced to Prison, making him the first Royal to be sentenced by the court, which will always bring shame to the Spanish royal family.

6. The Spanish Royal Family: Juan Carlos’s Exile

After everything, Juan Carlos left Spain and went on a self-imposed exile to Abu Dhabi. This was the end of years of controversy and public scrutiny. After this betrayal to their people, under King Felipe VI, the monarchy adopted a more transparent image.

7. The Japanese Imperial Family: Emperor Akihito’s Abdication

In 2019, Emperor Akihito decided to abdicate, citing his age and health. This was the first abdication in 200 years. Though there was no public opposition to the abdication, it was a lengthy legal process.

8. The Japanese Imperial Family: Princess Mako’s Marriage

Princess Mako of Japan chose to give up her royal status to marry her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro. While the decision was framed as a personal choice and people found it romantic, media scrutiny over Komuro’s family and their financial disputes almost broke the engagement. There was a severe public backlash over traditional pressure on women in the royal family.

9. The Japanese Imperial Family: Succession Crisis

Japan’s royal family observes a male-only succession law that has sparked controversy in the 21st century as the imperial family is shrinking. The debate over allowing women to ascend the throne remains a sensitive topic.

10. The Saudi Royal Family: The Jamal Khashoggi Murder

While most of the royal family inspire tales of princes and princesses, the Saudi royal family is among the most powerful and controversial. In 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was allegedly murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. This resulted in global outrage as there were allegations of involvement of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

11. The Saudi Royal Family: Internal Power Struggles

The power reshuffling is frequent in the Saudi royal family, which has a direct impact on the state’s politics. The current Crown Prince is known to have sidelined rival princes and has reshaped the kingdom’s leadership.

12. The Monaco Royal Family: Grace Kelly’s Tragic Death

Princess Grace Kelly passed away in 1982 in a tragic car crash. Her death shocked the world and fueled rumors for years. Her passing was the turning point for Monaco’s glamorous royal image.

13. The Monaco Royal Family: Prince Albert

Before his marriage to Princess Charlene, Prince Albert acknowledged fathering two children outside of marriage. His children were later excluded from succession; this admission did not sit well with the people of Monaco.

14. The Thai Royal Family: King Rama X

King Rama X was crowned in 2019 after the death of his father. Just before taking the throne, he married his bodyguard and rumored lover, Suthida Vajiralongkorn. This was king’s fourth marriage.

15. The Thai Royal Family: King Rama and COVID stay

King Rama X made headlines across the world when, during COVID, he reportedly checked into a 4-star hotel with 20 women in the Alps.