Harry Styles Got Inked on Live TV After Losing Game of Tattoo Roulette Alongside 'One Direction' Members

There are moments in the entertainment industry that have a lasting impact on both fans and celebrities. One such unforgettable moment occurred in 2015 on The Late Late Show with James Corden when the charming and talented Harry Styles—at the time a member of the iconic boy band One Direction—played a risky game of "Tattoo Roulette." Here's a recap of the moment Styles lost the game of chance and got inked on live television.

Everything started when James Corden, the host of the program, suggested an interesting game of Tattoo Roulette. The tension was evident when Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles, members of One Direction, assembled on stage. Four red boxes stood in front of them, with the word "SAFE" written on all of them but one, which ominously read "TATTOO."

Corden and Horan were the only competitors without tattoos, which made the stakes extremely high and the outcome unpredictable. One Direction's members were required to get "Late Late" tattooed on themselves if they unknowingly choose the "tattoo" box. Corden would get the tattoo "1D" on him if he gets the "tattoo" box.

Each player took a turn choosing a box without knowing what would happen to them as the game progressed. The atmosphere was tense with expectation, and as each box was opened, the audience held its breath. Styles picked the box that had a tattoo written on it implying he would add another tattoo to his heavily tattooed arms.

Styles accepted the challenge with grace, living up to his reputation as a fearless performer. Styles rolled up his sleeve while the tattoo artist set up the tools, showing determination and perhaps a tinge of nervousness on his face. Millions of spectators watched in astonishment as the talented singer transformed into a living canvas as the needle buzzed to life. Styles maintained his composure despite the momentary discomfort while he got inked with the words “Late Late” below the center of his bicep.

Styles, who is known for his charming performances, and elegant style is known to have covered his body with a ton of tattoos, per Page Six. His tattoos include more than 60 designs honoring everything from family, travel, sports, and his days on X Factor, per HITC. He even appeared in the December 2020 issue of Vogue wearing a pair of custom pants made by Bode with patterns derived from his many inks.

One of the recent moments that caught the attention of media and fans alike was the revelation of his tattoo with the name "Olivia." Eight months after splitting from Olivia Wilde, Styles unintentionally revealed an inked tribute to his former partner while on a lavish yacht vacation in Italy. The musician, who was on the road a lot promoting his Love on Tour, was seen lounging in the sun while wearing tiny green swim trunks that unintentionally revealed the name "Olivia" plainly inscribed in huge lettering on his upper thigh, presumably in honor of the lauded Booksmart director.

